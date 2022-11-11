DANVILLE — The No. 4 Athens Wildcats will travel to Danville on Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on the top-seeded and undefeated Ironmen in the District IV Class AAA semifinals.
Athens comes into the contest with a 7-4 record and is coming off a big win over Montoursville, where they won 37-7.
The Athens passing game was the highlight of the show as it has been all season — and the Mason Lister to Luke Horton connection was on full display in the win.
Lister has put together a strong season for Athens completing nearly 63 percent of his passes for 1,751 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Horton has been the main recipient of those passes this year and has corralled 40 catches for 572 yards and nine touchdowns and averages just over 14 yards per catch.
The Wildcats’ run game which has posted 1,215 yards on the ground is paced by senior Caleb Nichols, who has 625 yards, and 10 touchdowns while Kolsen Keathley also has 296 yards, and five touchdowns while averaging just under 12 yards per carry.
The Athens offense has posted five games scoring over 30 points, and is averaging over 27 points per game this season.
On defense, Athens has held opponents to under 14 points per game with four shutouts and is led by Josh Martin with 110 tackles (six for loss), Brandon Jennings with 97 tackles, Glenn Romberger who has 73 tackles (five for loss), Caleb Nichols with 79 tackles, and Josh Nittinger with 58 tackles and a team-high seven for loss.
They will need a monstrous defensive effort to stop Danville — who has scored over 50 points six times this season and is averaging an incredible 50.8 points per contest.
They have amassed 3,735 yards of total offense with a near split down the middle between passing and rushing.
Their passing game is led by Zach Gordon with 1,563 yards through the air and 24 touchdowns — compared to only one interception.
On the ground, their top rusher is Ty Stauffer, who has 892 yards and 14 touchdowns on only 113 carries.
The Danville defense has been equally imposing this season — with no team scoring more than 14 points, and having held teams to only 3.7 points per game, and given up just three total touchdowns on the year.
They also have turned the ball over just seven times this season, while Athens has turned the ball over only 12 times.
The two teams shared no common opponents this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.