TIOGA CENTER — Tioga’s Twisted Relays are truly a different beast.
As Tioga Head Coach Eric Gutierrz explained, “It is a total track team meet, boys and girls scoring combined. All the relays were run at the end, two boys and two girls, under the lights. You need both a boy and a girl in each individual event to place. Boys run against boys and girls against girls, but the places are combined for scoring, with best time, distance, or height breaking any tie.”
Tioga posted 113 points to win the meet by two points over Edison, which had 111 points. Spencer-Van Etten was third with 68, followed by Watkins Glen with 65, Southern Cayuga with 52, Union Springs with 48 and Marathon with 30.
Nine different Tigers won their events, led by the boys’ seven firsts.
Valentino Rossi had the best time in the 100-meter dash with a time 11.60 seconds and added wins on the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 6 ½ inches and the triple jump clearing a distance of 42 feet, 1 inch.
Andrew Earley had the best time in the 110 hurdles, running an 18.27 and the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:04.64; and Gavin Albrecht cleared the bar at 10 feet in the pole vault. In addition, Tioga’s 4x100-meter relay team won with a time of 49.22.
For the Tioga ladies, Mia Hall beat the other ladies in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:19.29, and Vida Rossi had the best effort in the long jump, clearing 14-4.
For S-VE, John Garrison ran the 1600 in meet-best 4:41.52 and had the best time in the 3200 with a time of 11:15.97. In addition, Brian Belanger had the best time in the 800, clocking in at 2:17.73.
For the S-VE ladies, Demi Mouillesseaux had a triple jump of 30-11, a meet-best for the ladies.
Tioga and S-VE will compete at Newfield at 4:30 p.m. today.
