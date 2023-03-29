Waverly’s Vanderpool to heed Greeley’s advice

WAVERLY — Waverly senior standout Zach Vanderpool, son of Glenn Vanderpool and Jennifer Harris, has decided to continue his academic and athletic career at McKendree University, the oldest college in Illinois, in the fall.
A future Physical Education major, Vanderpool said his choice came down to coaching.
“I chose McKendree because of the coach and the bowling program,” said Vanderpool. “The coaches are Team USA coaches. Their knowledge of bowling (helped set them apart) as did how helpful they are. I wanted to go somewhere where I’m going to get the best coaching there is and the help that can make me a better bowler.”
Vanderpool said having the national team coaches could be a plus.
“It would be awesome to get to try out for it, hopefully make the team and bowl against other countries.”
Having transitioned from the NAIA in 2013, McKendree is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The team has finished in the top half of all of its events, the top 20 percent in six of 11 tournaments this season and has a win in the 12-team Boilermaker Classic.
He said that McKendree is a good-sized campus but classes are smaller — about 20 students per class. He said that the size suited him.
“We come from Waverly — a small town — so I like to keep it small,” he said, adding that he’ll still get to meet more people.
Vanderpool said that phys. ed wasn’t on his radar a couple of years ago.
“I have a lot of phys. ed teachers who really changed my mind and showed me different ways of teaching and helping younger kids.”
“His work ethic is like no other,” said Waverly Head Bowling Coach Derek Bowman. “One of the cool things about Zach is that he has that talent but he’s not afraid to play other sports.”
Vanderpool played on the football team and will play golf this spring.
“He’s not afraid to step out of his comfort zone even though he’s so good (at bowling). You see a lot of coaches and parents who think kids need to sport specialize but that’s not the case. I love to see kids like Zach and there are a lot of them at Waverly,” Bowman said. “I think that’s one thing that separates Zach off from the rest. It helps his work ethic and makes him that much more athletic in everything he does. It takes a lot of talent to throw the ball the right way and in a good way. He’s definitely got it. I think he’ll do good things out there.”
There are two different kinds of events at the collegiate level. There are tournaments that are run the way the high school matches are done — five bowlers play, they add the scores from the six games, and a score is determined – but there’s also another scoring system at this level. Baker scoring is where five bowlers combine in one game. The first bowls the first and sixth frames, the next gets the second and seventh frames and so on. Sometimes both scores are taken together.
There are no “house shots” at this level. All tournaments will be played on sport shots, making it hard to score big.
Vanderpool said he’s looking forward to the challenge.
“I hope to play those patterns better,” Vanderpool said.
So, is the PBA Tour a possibility down the line?
“I would like to bowl (at that level),” Vanderpool stated. “There are also regional events around the country that you can bowl in, too.”
“It’s awesome to see,” said Bowman of Zach’s achievement. “I think it’s a good thing and I hope there are more kids in the future who aspire to be like Zach and set that as their goal.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.