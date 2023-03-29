Waverly’s Vanderpool to heed Greeley’s advice

Waverly standout Zach Vanderpool (center front) signs his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at McKendree University on Tuesday. Joining Zach are, in the front row from left, his mother Jennfer Harris, his dad Glenn Vanderpool. In the back row, from left, are Waverly Assistant Bowling Coach Greg Joseph, Zach’s sister Emmalynn and Waverly Head Bowling Coach Derek Bowman.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

