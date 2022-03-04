ATHENS, OHIO — Tioga grad John Worthing is heading to the Mid-American Conference Wrestling Championships this weekend with a ticket to the NCAA Division I Championships on the line.
Worthing, a state champion wrestler for the Tioga Tigers, will be the sixth seed at 174 pounds for the Clarion Golden Eagles.
According to the Clarion wrestling website, Worthing “found solid footing over the last six weeks of the season, winning seven of his last eight matches to end the dual campaign. Included in that stretch was a 6-1 record against conference opposition, with the sole loss coming to SIU-Edwardsville’s Kevin Gschwendtner.”
Back on Feb. 5, Worthing earned a solid win when he beat George Mason’s Logan Messer by a 5-3 decision. Messer is the fourth seed in Worthing’s weight class this weekend.
Worthing also beat Navy’s Cael Crebs this season and picked up a huge win over 2021 All-American Jackson Turley of Rutgers.
The redshirt freshman will need to reach the finals at 174 in order to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
The MAC tournament will begin on Friday at noon with opening round matches. The championship quarterfinals and consolation round will start at 2 p.m. at Ohio University.
The championship semifinals will start at 5 p.m. on Friday with second-round consolation matches set for the same time.
Wrestling will wrap up on Saturday with the consolation quarterfinals starting at 11:30 a.m. and the consi semifinals to follow. The finals will begin at 3 p.m. with ESPN+ covering all the action throughout the tournament.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.