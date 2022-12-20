WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines basketball team’s defense completely dominated their home matchup against the Edison Spartans by a score of 77-24.
“We’re starting to get our legs, which is nice, and being able to play the style of defense that we want to play this year,” Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson said. “We pressured them and made some easy points off transition. We’re not where we need to be, but I like where we are heading.”
Pressure was the theme of the first half of play, as Waverly used a full-court press to stifle the Spartans into nearly no-shot attempts.
They rode a slew of turnovers and easy buckets on offense to crank out a 54-12 lead at the break — and would lead wire-to-wire.
In the second half, Waverly’s bench would get a massive amount of run, and the second unit outscored Edison 23-12 to come away with the win.
“I was very pleased with how everyone played today,” Judson said. “In a game like this, you want everyone to feel good about themselves. All these guys work hard in practice, so you gotta enjoy this.”
In the victory, Joey Tomasso would lead the way scoring, albeit playing almost all of his minutes first half.
He would net 16 of his game-high 18 before the break.
Waverly would have eight different players record buckets in the game, with John Searles adding 13, Hogan Shaw netting 12, and Jay Pipher scoring 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers.
Nate Delill added eight points, Isaiah Bretz scored seven, Jake VanHouten netted six, and Jacob Benjamin chipped in three.
Waverly will now enter a much more difficult portion of their schedule, traveling to take on Trumansburg on Thursday, and host their games in the Valley Christmas Tournament next week, and will have a few things to work on in their upcoming stretch.
“We need to shoot free throws better,” Judson said. “We didn’t shoot free throws well tonight, and I thought we struggled around the rim finishing against a team who isn’t overly big…We got a few days off, and we’re going to play against Trumansburg. Then we got the Valley Christmas Tournament, which is always an enjoyable tournament for everyone in the community to be involved in.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.