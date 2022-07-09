Brayden Horton entered his senior season with the Sayre Redskins as the favorite to win the All-Region Most Valuable Player award — and he proved the local prognosticators right with his performance on the field this past season.
Horton hit .509 in his senior campaign with six home runs and 33 RBI to earn the 2022 Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Baseball MVP award.
The standout catcher had an incredible OPS of 1.783, a slugging percentage of 1.109 and a .674 on-base percentage. He finished the year with 40 runs scored, seven doubles and four triples.
“My main goal was to try and replicate the success I had last year,” Horton said of his mindset heading into the 2022 campaign. “For me personally, I thought my approach at the plate was even better this year. I was seeing more pitches. I wasn’t chasing out of the zone. I think I had almost identical one-to-one walks-to-hit ratio. I was definitely seeing more pitches. My approach seemed better.”
Horton believes signing with Division I Liberty University prior to his senior season gave him a chance to just relax and enjoy playing the game he loves this past season.
“One hundred percent. Last year I was just trying to get some of my numbers up and show some of the coaches at the college level that I can play there. This year I was kind of able to relax,” said Horton.
Horton can give some advice to his cousin and former Sayre teammate Luke Horton, a rising senior at SHS, who is in the middle of the college recruiting process.
“I’ve seen Luke kind of struggle with the same things. He’s in the same position now as I was at this time last year so it’s definitely a weight off your shoulders once you’re able to commit, take a step back and enjoy the game again. This year, I think that definitely came into play. I think that helped in the long run,” Horton said.
For Horton and the Redskins, who won a District 4 title in 2021, the goal was to repeat as D4 champs this spring. They would fall short as they dropped a tight game in the semifinals this year.
“Obviously the season didn’t turn out like we wanted it to. We wanted to win that second district title but unfortunately that didn’t come true,” said Horton. “I thought as a whole that we played just as well as we did last year. I think overall, as a team, we had a stretch of very consistent hitting and pitching well, so I was pretty happy with that. But obviously later on in the season we didn’t have the same amount of success.”
Despite the tough ending, Horton leaves Sayre with plenty of great memories from the diamond.
“It’s been awesome. I’ve been playing with them since 8, 9, 10 years old so it’s definitely going to be an adjustment not playing with them anymore. It was nice playing under coach VanDuzer and the same thing with all the guys. I had a blast and obviously the district title was the pinnacle of that. I’m definitely going to miss (playing for Sayre),” he said.
Horton was excited to be named the All-Region MVP, but he also knows that high school was just one stop on his baseball journey.
“I’m just blessed that I’ve been able to have these last two seasons that I’ve been able to have. But obviously my journey in baseball is not done. I’m looking forward to my next few years. I think this next calendar year is going to be a big year in terms of development,” he said. “Yes, the accolades at the high school level are blessings and they are fantastic to look back on and have those kinds of memories but the college level is a whole different ballgame and I’m just looking to get even better and have the same success at that level.”
Here are the rest of the All-Region award winners and All-Stars:
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Bruyn, Wyalusing — Bruyn hit .509 for the Rams last season and had an on-base percentage of .625, helping him earn Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Defensive Player of the Year: Zack Garrity, Sayre — Not only was Garrity an effective leadoff hitter for Sayre, he was a wall at shortstop and took away hits on a regular basis.
Pitcher of the Year: Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing — The Rams’ ace struck out 123 batters with an ERA of 1.19 in 58 2/3 innings in 2022. He allowed just 13 hits and 10 earned runs, finishing with an 8-2 record.
Rookie of the Year: Camden Allen, Troy — Allen was a key contributor for the Trojans in his freshman season, batting .346 with 18 hits and seven RBI. He was also one of the Trojans’ top pitchers in 2022, striking out 35 batters in 33 innings on the hill.
Coaching Staff of the Year: Wyalusing — Nick Vanderpool and his staff led the Rams to an 18-2 regular season and an NTL title while making a run to the District IV semifinals.
All-Stars
Karter Rude, Athens
Luke Horton, Sayre
David Northrup, Sayre
Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre
Casey Stoughton, Tioga
Kory Schucker, Troy
Ty Beeman, Waverly
Joey Tomasso, Waverly
Kevin VanDerMark, Wyalusing
Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing
