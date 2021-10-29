Athens and Sayre have each secured a spot in the District IV playoffs, but a win in Friday night’s Rusty Rail game could go a long way for both when it comes to seeding — and bragging rights.
The two teams are both sitting at 5-4. In matchups against common opponents, both teams lost to South Williamsport and beat Towanda, while Sayre beat Troy.
Each squad is also trying to stop a two-game skid.
Last year’s Rusty Rail game was decided by a Shayne Reid field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Athens a 10-7 victory.
However, that contest was Luke Horton’s first-ever varsity start at quarterback, a role he was thrust into just a week before.
With Luke Horton back at his normal position of wide receiver and Brayden Horton back under center, Sayre is primed for a fight to take back the Rusty Rail.
Sayre is averaging 29 points per game with an offensive attack led by Brayden Horton.
Through the air, he is 92 of 144 with 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
He also leads the ground game with 521 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 carriers, all team highs.
The wide receiver trio of Luke Horton, Jackson Hubbard and Josh Arnold lead the Sayre passing game.
Luke Horton’s four touchdowns and 410 yards on 26 receptions lead the team.
Hubbard has 339 yards and three scores on 20 catches, and Arnold has 26 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
David Northrup is Sayre’s primary running back, posting 67 carries for 392 yards and seven touchdowns through nine games.
Behind him is Zach Garrity with 42 carries for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
Jake Bennett has contributed to the ground game, as well. He has carried the ball 22 times for 115 yards and two scores.
While Sayre is in good position to reclaim the Rusty Rail, the Wildcats are just as ready to fight to keep it in their possession.
The Athens offense runs through quarterback Mason Lister, who has completed 87 of 138 passes for 1,245 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.
Shayne Reid leads the Athens ground game, and is looking to break 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He currently has 883 yards on 103 carries, and has scored eight rushing touchdowns.
Caleb Nichols (31-262-3) and Jayden Wright (30-154-2) should get some carries, as well.
Karter Rude is Lister’s top target, hauling in 29 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns.
JJ Babcock has a team-high five receiving touchdowns on 20 receptions with 265 yards.
Reid is also a threat through the air, with 20 catches for 284 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Kickoff of this classic rivalry game is tonight at 7 p.m. at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.