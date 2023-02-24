Lady Wildcats fall in playoffs

LEWISBURG — There was a pivotal point early in the second half of Thursday’s District IV Class AAAA quarterfinal where Athens could’ve done one of two things — either go on a run or succumb to Lewisburg’s defense and get run out of the gym.
The Lady Wildcats chose the former as they went on a run to trim an 11-point deficit to just three.
But Athens couldn’t get any closer.
The Green Dragons answered with a seven-point run of their own to take a double-digit lead and pull away for a 42-28 victory over the Lady Wildcats at Lewisburg Area High School.
“We knew coming in that Lewisburg is a top-notch defensive team. We played them last year and they held us to 18 points (in a 21-18 loss),” said Athens coach Brian Miller. “We knew points would be hard to come by (Thursday).”
The No. 6-seeded Lady Wildcats (14-9) opened the game with more turnovers (7) than points (5) to fall behind 12-5.
That lead for No. 3 Lewisburg (16-7) steadily grew to 10 behind a three-point play from Maddy Moyers, who followed with a fastbreak layup off a steal to give the Green Dragons a 17-7 advantage.
And with the hosts leading 22-13 going into the second half, Athens finally showed what it’s made of.
The Lady Wildcats got 3-pointers from both Addy Wheeler and Emma Bronson to fuel an eight-point run to make the score 24-21.
The spurt prompted Lewisburg coach Brent Sample to call a timeout to settle his players down.
“We’ve been playing pretty good defense all year. I think other than a stretch in the third quarter where we gave them eight points on a banked-in 3-pointer and another 3-pointer, we played really well,” said Sample.
“We called a timeout to take to the girls. I said it’s buckle-down time, and then we went on a little bit of a run there and kind of put the game away.”
Buckets from Teagan Osunde and Sophie Kilbride got Lewisburg back on track, and later a Moyers layup at the end of the third built the Dragons’ lead back to 10 (31-21).
“We came out in the beginning of the third quarter where we were going to go down by 15 points, but we made a nice run to cut it to three,” said Miller. “But Lewisburg seemed to take it up another level defensively where we had 4-5 possessions in a row where we didn’t get a shot or turned the ball over.
“Kudos to Lewisburg. They are well-coached and they play great defense — that’s their strength, so they’ll going to be in any ballgame as long as they play that kind of defense,” added the Athens coach.
Sara Bronson knocked down a couple of shots in the fourth for Athens, but the Lady Wildcats couldn’t get any closer.
The game marked the final contest for a trio of Athens seniors: Karlee Bartlow, Emma Bronson and Natalee Watson, who helped lead the Lady Wildcats to another successful season.
Bartlow finished with a team-high nine points, while Watson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
“We played some good games throughout the year. We played two state-ranked teams out of New York state out of the Binghamton area, and we only lost to them by (a combined) 15 points, so kudos to my girls,” said Miller. “I’ve seen a lot of growth this year, and I’m going to miss my three seniors. I’ll miss them, and I wish them the best of luck.”
