ELMIRA HEIGHTS — After a first half in which neither team could take — or hold — an advantage, Waverly clamped down on defense and pulled away to a 50-33 road win over Edison Wednesday night.
Waverly Coach Bob Kelly noted that Wednesday’s win was a good one.
“They’re a good team and playing well,” he said of the Spartans. “We got the win on their home court. We had some adversity, dealt with it and responded in the second half. I’m pretty proud of that group.”
Waverly held Edison to seven second-half points including just one in the fourth quarter.
“That was key,” said Kelly of his team’s defensive effort. “They have a very good player and had a couple of other players stepping up and hitting some shots in the first half that hurt us.
“In the second half, we responded and did pretty much what we were planning to do from the get-go. Pressuring without fouling is important, especially with the foul trouble we were in and especially with Olivia Nittinger getting injured. The girls responded pretty nicely.”
The host Spartans trailed for much of the first half, but never by more than five. As the first half clock wound down, the Spartans caught the Wolverines and took their first lead since the opening seconds with 1:03 on the clock on a Carlee Stroman three.
In the end, Waverly trailed 26-24 at the break.
The Wolverines tied it early in the third on a pair of Kennedy Westbrook free throws, but Peyton Littlefield completed a conventional three-point play.
Waverly battled back again to tie the game on an Ashlen Croft free throw and took the lead for good on a steal and score by Kennedy Westbrook.
While Waverly was allowing the Spartans just three free throws the rest of the period, Kennedy Westbrook was taking over on the offensive end. She took a feed from Croft for a three and added two more as the Wolverines took a 36-32 lead into the final period.
Addison Westbrook and Kennedy Westbrook opened the period by hitting from beyond the arc, followed by layups from Paige Robinson and Peyton Shaw. The early onslaught put Waverly up 46-32 before the Spartans got their only point of the quarter.
With Nittinger, Waverly’s second-leading scorer on the season, on the sidelines with an ankle injury after scoring seven points, Kennedy Westbrook took up the slack knocking down 28 points, 17 in the second half.
Peyton Shaw also had seven points for the Lady Wolverines.
Littlefield led Edison with 11 points and Gianna McGee added nine.
Waverly will visit Vestal Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
