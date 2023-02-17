LAPORTE — Colton Wade burst onto the Pennsylvania high school wrestling scene last year as he won gold at sectionals, districts and regionals for the Sullivan County Griffins as a freshman.
Now, a year later, Wade is back for his sophomore postseason run — and he’s looking to make even more noise.
“(I’m) hoping to be in the finals at states,” Wade said of his goals going forward.
That would be a drastic improvement from his first trip to states where he dropped a pair of close matches — including one in sudden victory — and left Hershey without a win.
“I believe nerves got the best of him last year going into Hershey. He wrestled excellent through sectionals, districts, regionals — and Hershey, I mean that’s a big stage for a freshman,” said Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury.
For Wade, the road to redemption in Hershey began about a week after his consolation round loss inside the Giant Center last March.
“About a week later I think I was doing club practices and going down for team tournaments and nationals in Virginia Beach,” Wade explained. “I was pretty fired up. I want to prove something at states this year.”
The focus for Wade in the offseason and leading up to the 2023 postseason has been attacking more on offense and making sure he dictates what happens in each match.
“I’ve been working on that a bunch, scoring more points and just trying to get better,” said Wade, who said he feels like he’s “way better” on his feet this year.
Hembury has seen the improvement.
“He’s definitely leveled up this year. You can see it in the mat room. He’s put on some weight. He’s put on some muscle. He’s a little more explosive and much more physical as far as his wrestling style — and he’s beginning to really develop as a well-rounded wrestler in all positions,” the Sullivan County coach said.
One reason for that improvement is the fact that Wade has spent the entire year training for this moment.
“He has put the training in (during) the offseason. I think going 0-2 last year (at states) really woke him up and made him realize, ‘hey, I’ve got to be better,’ and he really dedicated himself this offseason,” Hembury said.
Wade enters sectionals with a 29-3 record — with his losses coming to a state medalist and state qualifier in PIAA Class AA and a state qualifier from AAA.
“We increased our schedule this year for sure. Mainly for him and a few of our other guys who have aspirations to push further into the postseason individually. We added the Ultimate Warrior, which was a great tournament ... and then the Coal Cracker, Faith Christian was there and they just won a state title. They added some really good teams there,” said Hembury, a former state champ at Muncy, who understands the importance of wrestling tough competition throughout the year.
“Trying to get him those matches that he’s going to have at states was big. That was the focus. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to win one of those matches but they were really close. I think a one- or two-point loss to those kids who are solid and proven state placewinners, that’s been big for him,” Hembury said.
Wade, who is the top seed at 114 pounds on Saturday, said he learned from his three losses this season.
“They were pretty close. I definitely learned (in those matches) that I need to shoot more and get into my offense, and not let them control the match,” he said.
The Sullivan County coach believes Wade is starting to believe he belongs in the conversation with the top guys in the state.
“I think it’s kind of making him realize that ‘I’m as good as these guys and I can beat them.’ It’s driving him. The belief factor and self confidence has definitely improved,” Hembury said.
“I don’t know if it’s there yet, but we’re going to find out. It’s certainly better than it was last year. He realizes that he’s a tough wrestler and I think it’s just a matter of showing it — showing it consistently and winning those one- or two-point matches over real quality kids,” Hembury added. “I think a big thing for Colton is believing in himself and as a coach I’m starting to see that a little more. He seems more confident every time he steps on the mat.”
While Wade is feeling more confident this season, he also has a little more pressure on him after winning sectional, district and regional gold a year ago.
“Definitely going in as a freshman last year I had nothing to lose and could just go out there and wrestle,” he said. “This year, it’s been a little more nerve-racking knowing that you’re the number one kid and if you lose, everyone hears about it.”
As Wade heads into his second postseason, he believes there are two simple things that he needs to do in order to give himself a chance to accomplish his goals.
“Just get in the right mindset and do what I do best,” he said.
