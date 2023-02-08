Lady Wolverines struggle in loss to Edison

WAVERLY — When one team can’t hit and the other can’t miss, games get lopsided.
In what may well have been Waverly’s worst shooting night in decades the Lady Wolverines dropped a 60-38 decision at home to Edison on Tuesday night.
The tone was set in the first minute when Edison’s Payton Littlefield, Charlee Stroman and Gabby Milazzo jacked up threes and hit nothing but net. Edison hit 12 threes and just four shots from inside he arc.
“Everything they shot went in, that’s for sure. It’s a big win for them” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly. “We had trouble putting the ball in the basket — free throw line and field. It just wasn’t there.”
That goes for the Lady Wolverines’ defense as well.
“Our defense assignments broke down. If you leave people open they make shots and get confidence,” Kelly said.
Waverly never got closer than four points — the last time at 12-8 — and trailed by 30 early in the fourth quarter.
“They came and were ready to play,” said Kelly of the Spartans.
Indeed, Edison kept the pedal to the metal virtually throughout the game. Waverly, meanwhile, managed 10 total points in the middle two quarters.
After struggling for three quarters, the Wolverines picked it up in the fourth, outscoring Edison 19-13.
Limited to 11 points through three quarters, Kennedy Westbrook scored 10 points in the fourth for a total of 21 points to go with five rebounds and four steals.
Paige Robinson and Addison Westbrook had five points each, Brilynn Belles had three points and Ryleigh Judson matched Ashlen Croft with two points each.
Littlefield finished with 18 points and nine boards to lead Edison (8-7). Gianna McGee added 17 points and Charlee Stroman packaged 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.
Waverly has no time to reset as Trumansburg will come to town tonight for a 6 p.m. varsity-only contest. The game was wiped out by weather on Dec. 22 and will be in the middle of a three-game-in-four-days swing as the Wolverines will host Spencer-Van Etten on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.