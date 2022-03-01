WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys and girls swim teams have a combined 14 swimmers seeded in the top five at the District IV Class AA championships on Wednesday and Thursday.
Most Athens relays are seeded in the top five. The highest Athens seed belongs to the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay squad. There is a noteworthy gap between the seed time for top-seeded Central Columbia (3:34.40) and Athens 3:51.13, but relay teams submit eight names, so we know that Athens’ relay will include four swimmers from a group that includes Ronel Ankam, Ethan Hicks, Ethan Denlinger, Chris DeForest, Joe Blood, Ryan Gorman, Josh Leonard, and Carter Lewis..
That same group is listed under the Wildcats’ third seeded 200 free relay banner. Athens comes in with a 1:41.79 seed time and Central’s seed time at the top of the list is 1:36.82.
Staying with the Athens’ boys, the 200 medley relay team, with the same eight names, is seeded fifth with a time of 2:00.17. Central is again the top seed with a time of 1:45.24.
The Athens ladies have two top-five seeded relay teams, both seeded fourth with Emily Marshall, Taylar Fisher, Brooke Kopatz, Taegan Williams, Grace Cobb, Macaria Benjamin, Elizabeth Talada, and Hannah Walker as potential swimmers. The 200 free relay team has a seed of 1:53.35 and the 400 free relay team’s seed is 4:17.94. Danville has the top seed in both events with a 1:41.55 in the 200 and a 3:40.73 in the 400.
DeForest has the highest seed in an individual event with a third seed in the 50 free. His seed time is 23.35 behind top seed Ahmed Elbatagy of Bloomsburg’s 21.11. DeForest is also seeded fourth in the 100 fly with a seed time of 58.47. Mifflinburg’s Sam Deluca has he top seed at 53.82.
Staying with the guys, Hicks is seeded fourth in the 100 back with a time of 1:02.00. Deluca is again the top seed with a 56.35.
Wrapping up the top-five seeds for the guys is Denlinger, who is seeded fifth in the 200 free with a 2:01.66. Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez leads the pack with a 1:52.44.
Switching to the ladies, Kopatz has Athens’ best individual seed with a third in the 100 breast with a 1:13.42. Top seed in the event goes to Brenna Ross of Danville with a 1:05.54.
Williams has two fifth seeds with Coyla Bartholomew of Danville atop both seed lists. In the 200 free, Williams’ time is 2:08.56. Bartholomew had posted a 2:01.94. Williams has a seed time of 59.59 in the 100 free and Bartholomew’s seed time is 54.87.
Also for Athens, Fisher is seeded fifth in the 100 back with a time of 1:10.75. Alivia Shen of Danville has the top seed with a 1:04.51.
Towanda hasn’t had the swimming season Athens has but does have a smattering of top seven seeds.
Leading the charge for the Lady Knights is Juliana Varner. SHe’s seeded third in the 50 free with a seed time of 27.65. Ross leads the seeds with a 24.16. Towanda’s Marisa Wise is seeded seventh in the same event with a time of 29.08.
Towanda’s 200 free relay squads of Varner, Noelle Rogers, Zoie Lamphere and Wise are also seeded seventh. The 200 free relay team has a time of 2:08.40 and the Lady Knights’ 400 free relay team has a seed time of 4:48.05.
Similarly, Towanda’s boys team has a pair of relays seeded seventh and Eric McGee, Alex Lantz, Nate Spencer and Luke Tavani are the team for each. Their 200 free relay seed time is 1:52.84 and the 400 free relay seed time is 4:31.33
Swimming begins at 6 p..m. each evening and the winner in each event advances to the state meet later this month.
