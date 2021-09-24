MUNCY — Sayre continues a rugged four-game stretch with a second game on the road. The opponent this time is Muncy, the state’s second-ranked Class A team.
Muncy has its big run game working to perfection so far. After stepping up in class and falling to Northern Lehigh, the Indians have been on a roll, mowing down CMVT, Wyalusing and Cowanesque Valley by a combined margin of 142-29 (total PF 163, total PA 69).
That’s not exactly a “Murderers’ Row,’ but CV did take down a then-depleted Sayre team. That’s the Redskins’ lone loss, though Sayre has handled Towanda and CMVT with ease in addition to beating Montgomery by a relatively paltry three TDs (PF-PA 164-65).
Offensively, the three-time District IV Class A champion Indians are led by backs Austin Johnson (53-496-8) and Ty Nixon (55-369-5). That’s 13 combined TDs and 865 yards. Quarterback Branson Eyer’s also one of if not the most efficient quarterback(s) in the district, hitting 22 of 36 passes for 465 yards and six TDs without a pick. Branson’s cousin (sound familiar, Sayre fans?) Ross Eyer and Chase Crawley are his favorite targets.
Defensively, the Indians have feasted on turnovers and love to get after the quarterback and have held two teams under 100 total yards.
Sayre’s attack is very different.
The Redskins rely a lot more on the passing game behind quarterback Brayden Horton, who has hit 54 of 77 passes for 731 yards with four TDs and two interceptions.
His top targets are Josh Arnold (15-170-1), cousin Luke Horton (14-269-1) and Jackson Hubbard (13-211-1).
David Northrup leads the ground game, but the QB will take his share of carries. Zack Garrity and, if he’s back, Jake Bennett will keep the Indians’ defense honest.
Defensively, the Redskins have swarmed well to the ball but will be tested by Muncy’s stout run game.
This game should provide an interesting contrast in styles and will be well worth the price of admission.
NOTE: If you can’t get to the game, log on to www.morning-times.com to watch the live stream. To access the game, hover over “sports” and click on “live stream.”
