SPENCER — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has romped through the Section IV eight-man ranks all year, and Thursday night was no different.
Subbing liberally from the second quarter on, SVEC posted a 60-0 shutout of Newfield.
“Everything was clicking for us,” said Head Coach and birthday boy Mike Chaffee. “After the week off, they came out firing and picked up right where they left off.”
SVEC got the opening kickoff and Jacek Teribury returned the kick from his 13-yard line to the Newfield 25. On the first snap of the game, Nick Thomas hit Devin Beach with an 18-yard TD pass and ran in the PAT for an 8-0 lead.
After the kickoff, Newfield picked up 20 on a pass from Austin Jenny to Max Olmstead but the drive fizzled after Teribury dropped Casey Zavaski-Starks for a 6-yard loss.
When the Eagles got the ball back, they went 80 yards in three plays with the TD coming on a 52 yard Thomas run.
The Trojans fumbled the ball away on the second snap of their ensuing possession and three plays later Thomas hit Hunter Haynes with a 12-yard TD toss. The third successful 2-point conversion made it 24-0 with just over five minutes off the clock.
When Haynes added a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown, the Eagles were up 32-0 after a quarter.
Newfield put together its one and only drive of the game on its next possession advancing from its 28 to SVEC’s 14 but would get no closer.
After four runs totaling 64 yards, Thomas scored and jogged in the PAT to give the Eagles a comfortable 40-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Beach ran 79 yards for a score that was keyed by a pancake block by Thomas; Kameron Smith scored from two yards out and Pavrel Jofre, one of the guys who came in in the second quarter and finished with a team-high 105 yards on a team-high 15 carries, finally got into the end zone.
In all, SVEC ran 39 times for 449 yards and Thomas connected on his only two pass attempts of the night for 37 yards and two TDs. That’s efficiency at its best.
Beach had 93 yards on two runs; Thomas had 89 yards on three carries; Logan Jewell finished with 61 yards on four runs and Teribury ended his night with 51 yards on five runs.
Sometimes with all of that offense the defense doesn’t get the credit it deserves. In SVEC’s case, the Eagles allowed Newfield 125 yards from scrimmage. Jenney hit nine of 19 passes for 91 yards, but 24 Trojans carries gained just 34 yards.
“We had another shutout,” said Chaffee. “Everybody was contributing. We rotated guys in. They got down in our territory but the guys kept fighting. Our defense played extremely well keeping them off the board.”
The Eagles, now 4-0, are scheduled to visit Notre Dame on Friday, Oct. 22 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
