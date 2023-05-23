WAVERLY — Lansing pitcher Zack Sperger had Waverly’s batters off balance all game long and got plenty of offense from his teammates to post a 7-0 win over the host Wolverines in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class B playoffs on Monday.
The shutout was Lansing’s third straight. The last team to score on Lansing was Tioga on May 8 in a 12-2 loss to the Bobcats.
Sperger fanned nine, allowing just two hits and two walks along the way.
“Great pitching beats good hitting every day — and we saw a great pitcher,” said Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee of Sperzer, who has committed to the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, a Division I program. “I tip my cap to him.”
Joey Tomasso and Matthias Welles had a single each for Waverly, which nonetheless got two runners as far as third and another to second.
In the bottom of the first, Tomasso singled with one out and stole second. He went to third on an error but the Wolverines couldn’t bring him in.
In the home half of the fourth, Beeman opened with a walk, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. After Jake VanHouten took off for first when the Lansing catcher dropped a third strike, Beeman broke for home. The first baseman fired the ball home. On a bang-bang play at the plate, Beeman was ruled out and the Wolverines never threatened again.
Lansing, on the other hand was stinging the ball from the start. In addition to the Bobcats’ seven hits, Lansing sent four more well-struck balls to the outfield for outs and another that ended with Sperger standing on second after an error.
That error was a bad omen for the Wolverines, who played solid defense all season but committed six errors in the game.
“When you play a Lansing team, they play solid defense,” said McDuffee. “They have pitchers that pound the strike zone and you have to put the bat on the ball. Lansing did what Lansing does and we made some mistakes. They were mistakes that usually don’t catch up to us but (today) they caught up with us.”
Seven different Bobcats had hits in the game, led by Sperger, who had a double, two runs and one RBI. Cooper Oullete and Logan Mayo each added a double, a run and single RBI.
Avery Wells added a single and two runs; Ryan Pettograsso-Houk had a single and a run; and Bode Petrich matched Mason Baird with a hit each. Korbin Lovejoy had an RBI walk.
The game turned Lansing’s way in the top of the second inning. Wells walked to open the frame, but it looked like the Wolverines would get off without any damage after a strikeout and a pop fly to pitcher Jay Pipher. But Mayo lined an RBI double to left and Oullete followed suit. Sperger sent his RBI double to center and Pettograsso-Houk added an RBI single.
That was all of the runs the Bobcats would need, but they added one in he fifth and two more in the sixth for good measure.
Pipher, who had one strikeout, opened on the hill for the Wolverines, giving up four hits and a walk, four runs — three earned — in 1 2/3 innings. Sean Bubniak went 3 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, four walks and three runs with just one earned and three strikeouts. Ronin Ault pitched the last two innings, walking three and striking out two.
Waverly’s final season in the IAC comes to a close with an overall IAC Large School championship and a record of 17-3.
“I’m proud of my kids; proud of my seniors,” said McDuffee. “We had a great year, but it’s hard to see it end this way.”
Lansing (13-4) will visit Owego on Thursday with a berth in the Section IV Class B championship game on the line.
“Coach (Brett) Hotchkiss does a very good job with his program and my hat’s off to them,” said McDuffee. “I wish them the best of luck through sectionals.”
