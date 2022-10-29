NORWICH – The host Purple Tornado scored first, but Waverly scored on five straight possessions to post a 34-17 win over Norwich in the final regular-season game of the season for both teams.
Joey Tomasso scored two rushing touchdowns and hit Jay Pipher, Isaiah Bretz and Jake VanHouten with TD passes.
Other than Norwich’s TD at the end of the first period, the Tornado’s Spencer Root added a field goal on the final play of the first half. Norwich’s second team scored with 1:07 left in the game against Waverly’s subs to set the final score.
Waverly will host Susquehanna Valley in the semifinals of the Section IV Class C playoffs next weekend.
The only possession Waverly did not score on over their first six possessions began at the Wolverines’ 1-yard line.
Norwich took over at Waverly’s 42-yard line after the punt and scored on a 1-yard Ryan Holden plunge with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
Waverly’s second possession started at the Wolverines’ 10-yard line. Waverly used chunk plays, including a 28-yard Tomasso-to-Pipher hookup to move down the field in nine plays. Tomasso went the final four yards for the score. Ryan Clark hit the first of four successful PATs to tie the game at 7-7.
Waverly’s last possession of the half was a four-play march that ended with a 43-yard Tomasso to Pipher TD connection.
Up 14-10, Waverly pulled away in the third quarter. Tomasso hit Bretz from two tards out just five plays into the second half and, after a three-and-punt for Norwich, made it 28-10 on a 67-yard, four-play drive that ended with a two-yard plunge by Tomasso.
Norwich collected a couple of first downs, but the Wolverines got another stop.
Starting at its 2-yard line after Norwich punted the ball back to Waverly, the Wolverines scored their last TD at the end of an eight-play drive – overcoming an early 10-yard penalty along the way – on a 36-yard Tomasso pass to VanHouten.
Waverly finished with 271 passing yards – with Pipher grabbing seven for 129 yards and adding 106 rushing yards, led by the 53 yards posted by Braeden Hills.
Norwich finished with 209 yards on the ground, led by Holden’s 120 yards on 23 carries. The Tornado added 76 passing yards.
