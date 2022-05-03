CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys golf team shot a 155, the best in the program’s history, to beat Waverly on Monday.

Waverly posted a team score of 210.

SVEC’s Jacob Banks earned medalist honors with a one-under 35. He birdied the first and fourth holes.

Nathan Gillette also birdied holes one and four and shot a 38 for SVEC.

Taylor Brock was next for the Eagles with a 39, and Noah Banks shot a 43.

Also starting for SVEC were Noah Banks with a 45 and Jackson Jennison with a 50.

Leading the way for Waverly was Hunter Elston with a 51, followed by Davis Croft with a 52.

Matt Atanasoff shot a 53 and Jack Knight had a 54 to round out the scoring for Waverly.

Both teams will play again on Wednesday, SVEC will host Elmira-Notre Dame and Waverly will travel to Watkins Glen.

Tioga 186, Newark Valley 221

NEWARK VALLEY — The Tioga golf team topped Newark Valley in an IAC golf match on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers posted a team score of 186, 35 strokes better than the Cardinals, who shot a 221.

Tioga’s Tyler Roe and Ben Davis each shot a 45 to earn co-medalist honors.

Evan Sickler shot a 46 and James Luther added a 50 to complete the scoring for the Tigers.

Tioga will host Odessa-Montour on Wednesday afternoon.

