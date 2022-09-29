Athens golf celebrates undefeated season and NTL title

In the front row (from left) are Natalee Watson and Isabelle Dahl. Back row — Head Coach Lenny Pientka, Dylan Saxon, Brady Darrow, Nick Jacob, Lucas Kraft, Cameron Sullivan, Evan Cooper, Sean Clare and Assistant Coach Shane Saxon.

 Photo Provided

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments