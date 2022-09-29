Athens golf celebrates undefeated season and NTL title

Going into the 2022 season, the Athens golf team merely wanted to be in contention for the Northern Tier League title, according to coach Lenny Pientka.
It ended with nobody else truly being in contention, as the Wildcats finished with a 42-0 NTL record to sit atop the standings.
“Our goal was to challenge for the NTL title, be in contention,” Pientka said. “Being undefeated is just the icing on the cake.”
They were also able to do it against some quality competition.
“There’s some good players in the league, and there’s some good teams. Wyalusing challenged us, North Penn-Mansfield challenged us,” Pientka said. “So it wasn’t an initial goal from the start to go undefeated. It was to win the league and have each player improve by the end of the year. When I go back and look through the averages, every player improved this year.”
The perfect record and the improvement is a product of dedication to becoming better players.
“This is my fourth year, and I took my lumps and bumps at the beginning. These kids came on as freshmen and sophomores, and they’ve put the time in,” Pientka said. “It’s an individual sport, and they put the individual work in. They hit balls, they practice, they’re up sometimes before school starts to hit balls.”
The players have noticed the improvement too.
Evan Cooper, the 2022 NTL MVP, said he feels like he and his teammates are peaking at the right time as they gear up for the postseason.
“Everybody worked quite hard this year, and everybody at the moment seems to be in their prime for the year,” Cooper said. “Everything has gone up, and it doesn’t seem like anything has dropped off. Everybody has increased in talent and increased in skill.”
The Wildcats clearly work hard, but they are sure to enjoy themselves along the way, as noted by Dylan Saxon.
“We definitely have a lot of fun with each other, but it’s also serious,” Saxon said. “We go out, practice every day and work hard. But it’s a lighter environment, more relaxed. It can get serious but everyone is having a lot of fun.”
That environment has resulted in a winning culture and strong bond among the players.
“I feel like we’ve gotten closer with as many wins as we have,” said sophomore Brady Darrow. “We know each other a little bit more after playing with each other and seeing how much we improved.”
Athens will face a new challenge today on an unfamiliar course at Williamsport Country Club for the District IV Championships.
“We’re going to be playing a tough golf course,” Pientka said. “It’s long, the rough will be extra tall and the greens will be extra fast. We’re going to go down and we’re trying to compete.”
The District IV Team Championships will tee off at noon today, and individual championships will be held on Saturday.
