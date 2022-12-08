Poaching arrest in Monroe County
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A Monroe County man whose hunting privileges had already been revoked indefinitely was charged last month with illegally possessing the remains of 37 whitetail bucks, Pennsylvania Game Commission officials said.
David J. Frantz Sr., 59 faces numerous charges following an investigation that began with a report of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck parked on a neighbor’s private property with the door open and a loaded rifle visible on the front seat.
Frantz is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2000 burglary conviction, and officials said he has a history of poaching deer.
Police found that Frantz had illegally harvested 237 ears of corn without permission from the landowner’s posted property; the truck also held a spotlight and box of ammunition.
A search warrant of Frantz’s property turned up numerous firearms, the heads of 37 whitetail bucks, and process and butchered venison.
“Further, they observed several scavenger birds perched in the trees at the rear of the property,” Cpl. Kyle Gruber wrote in the affidavit of probable cause. “They also observed spent rifle casings on the ground near the driveway/front walkway, and buck skull with antlers leaned against a pine tree on the hillside which was visible from the driveway.”
Investigators said many of the dead bucks were several years old and had not been shot recently.
Frantz faces 88 charges and was sent to Monroe County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Court halts New Jersey bear hunt
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s planned bear hunt was halted when the state’s Superior Court granted a temporary stay requested by animal rights groups opposed to the hunt.
Activists from the Animal Protection League of New Jersey, Humane Society of the United States and Friends of Animals filed the motion to stay New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s order reinstating the hunt, which was scheduled to begin Dec. 5.
The court ruling puts the hunt in jeopardy for this year.
New Jersey’s Fish and Game Council had voted to restore the state’s black bear hunting season over the objections of animal rights groups.
The council’s move changed the state’s Comprehensive Bear Management Policy and an amendment to the game code. The council also voted on limitations to the hunt, including the dates, the size of the bears that qualify and baiting practices.
The hunt was set for Dec. 5-10 in a portion of the state where nuisance bear complaints have skyrocketed.
The Department of Environmental Protection estimates that there are nearly 3,000 black bears in Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties and point to an increase in human-bear interactions. Those incidents include 62 aggressive encounters with humans, one human attack, home entries, property damage and 52 attacks on livestock.
