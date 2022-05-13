AURORA — Union Springs standout Hailee Smith shut Tioga down and crushed a three-run home run to lift Union Springs to a 6-0 win over Tioga in the IAC Small School Championship game at Wells College on Thursday.
For the Wolves, the title is their fourth and first since 1976. Tioga was going for its 10th title.
Smith only had three strikeouts — she and Tioga pitcher Alissa Hine totaled five strikeouts between them and there were no walks in the game — but she had Tioga’s batters off balance throughout the lineup and throughout the game.
The only Tioga player to have Smith figured out was MacKenzie Williams, who had three of Tioga’s five singles. MJ Thetga and Austyn Vance had the other two. The Tigers simply couldn’t put it all together on Thursday. Even though both of the Wolves two errors in the game came in the same inning, Tioga simply couldn’t generate any real offense against Smith.
Tioga had some chances, particularly late in the game.
In the fifth inning, Williams opened the inning with a base knock but would be erased on an inning-ending double play.
In the sixth, Abby Foley reached on an error and ended up at third. RaeAnne Feeko also reached in a similar error in the inning. Unfortunately for Tioga, Foley had been tagged out at home before Feeko’s at-bat.
The trouble started in the top of the first when Union Springs’ Angella Schultz and Ella Johnson opened the top of the first inning with back-to-back doubles. Two batters into the game Tioga was down 1-0. The next batter, Dani Waldron added a single but some good defense and a strong throw from left fielder Erin Luther gave Tioga catcher Williams an opportunity to tag Johnson for the out.
There were three plays at the plate. In addition to Foley, Williams was thrown out at home for the final out of the second inning.
In the top of the second, the Wolves increased their lead to 3-0 on a two-out single by Bella Tracy, an RBI double by Scholz and an error off Johnson’s bat.
In the Wolves’ fifth, Johnson was plunked and Waldron hit a single. Smith popped a foul ball between home and third. Nobody called it so nobody caught it. A couple of pitches later Smith was rounding the bases with a three-run homer.
Batting third, Waldron led the Wolves at the plate with three hits and scored a run, and number nine hitter Tracy had two hits and a run, but the other members of the top four batters did the damage.
Scholz, batting leadoff, had two doubles, two runs and one RBI. The next batter in the order, Johnson, had a single, a double, a run and a single RBI due to Tioga’s good defensive play. After Waldron came Smith, who only had one hit but it was a loud one.
Tioga, 11-4, now awaits its seed in the Section IV Class C playoffs. Sectionals start next week.
Sullivan County 15, Sayre 14
LaPORTE — In second of two back-to-back games against Sullivan County, Sayre was able to stay with the Griffins but not get past them.
On Thursday, Sayre led 5-3 in the top of the third before giving up six runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Redskins kept chopping, though and took a 14-13 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
The Griffins, though, started the bottom of the inning at the top of the batting order. Two errors let Ava Dunham and Chloe Burke reach base and both eventually scored.
Sayre rapped out 12 hits led by Aliyah Rawlings, who had three singles, three RBI and a run; and Abby McGaughey, who had three singles, three runs and one RBI.
Raegan Parrish added two singles, two RBI and two runs; and Olivia Corbin chipped in with two singles and a run.
Also for Sayre, Maddie Smith belted a double and ended up with one RBI and four runs scored; Mercedez Haggerty had a single; Makenna Garrison chipped in two runs; and Mazlin VanDuzer added a run.
Parrish started in the circle for Sayre, logging five walks and one strikeout. Only five of the nine runs she allowed were earned. Corbin finished up, fanning one and walking one with three earned runs in three-plus innings.
Burke had had a triple and two singles, four runs and one RBI; and Carly Rupert had three singles with a run and one RBI for Sullivan County.
Lorena Marquardt had two doubles, three runs and two RBI; Brianna Bottiglieri had two singles, two RBI and two runs; Dunham had a single and two runs; Kaelyn Wettlaufer had a double and a run and an RBI; Kayla Fowler and Amber Kelly had a single and RBI each; and Karlee Wettlaufer scored a run.
Marquardt went the distance in the circle striking out seven and walking six. Two of the runs she allowed were earned.
