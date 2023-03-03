ITHACA — A pair of Waverly seniors have punched their tickets to the New York State Indoor Track and Field Championships after putting together strong showings at last weekend’s state qualifier at Cornell.
Kayleb Bechy and Abbey Knolles will both be representing the Wolverines at the state meet on Saturday on Staten Island.
Bechy finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.66 seconds to secure his trip to states.
Knolles will be heading to states as part of the intersectional relay after finishing fifth in the 300-meter dash with a time of 45.38 seconds.
The Waverly senior will run the 300-meter leg, while other girls from Section IV will complete the 600, 1,000 and 1,6000-meter runs.
Also at the state qualifier, Bechy joined Micah Chandler, Charlie Larabee and Treyton Moore to take second in the 800-meter dash in 1:37.36.
Chandler was fifth in the 300 meters in 37.24 seconds, while he finished ninth in the 55 hurdles.
The team of Nehemiah Anthony, Brayton DeKay, Jon Price and Logan Roskow took eighth in the 1,600 relay.
Moore was also 12th in the 600.
Knolles joined Harper Minaker, Elizabeth Vaughn and Kelsey Ward to finish third in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:40.83.
Minaker took fourth in the 3,000 meters in 11:58.2, while Haylie Davenport, Kendal Shaffer, Natalie Garrity and Mackenzie Chamberlain finished fifth in the 800 relay in 2:01.82.
Davenport also placed sixth in the 1,500 race walk, while Knolles was 11th and Garrity was 14th in the 55 meters.
Vaughn placed 11th in the 1,500-meter run and Ward finished 14th in the 600-meter run.
