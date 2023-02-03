Redskins keep pace in NTL with win over Liberty

SAYRE — Up by a game on Canton in the Northern Tier League Small School division standings with a road game against the Warriors looming, Sayre needed to take care of business when North Penn-Liberty came to call Thursday night.
Sayre did just that, opening an 11-point first-quarter lead that ballooned to 21 before settling for a 55-43 win that could make Tuesday’s Redskins-Warriors matchup a virtual division championship game.
That, combined with Canton’s 48-29 win over Cowanesque Valley, sets the stage for Tuesday’s key NTL contest.
Liberty scored first in Thursday night’s game and the teams went back-and-forth early.
Then the Mountaineers began having turnover issues and the Redskins took full advantage. His team down 8-6, Jackson Hubbard — who netted his 1,000th point late in the game (see related story) — drained a three from the point to give the Redskins a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Hubbard hit another long ball and Mike Griffin took a Hubbard pass and followed suit and the Mountaineers trailed 17-8 before Bryce Burger connected for Liberty. After Hubbard and Karter Green connected again the home side had a 22-11 lead.
“Our game plan coming in was to take away (Derek) Litzelman and the boys did a good job at that,” said Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward. “He got his but we made it a very tough night for him and forced his teammates to make plays.”
Indeed, Sayre held Litzelman to four points in the first period and his teammates weren’t able to pick him up.
Litzelman, who had 20 points and nine boards, began to heat up for Liberty in the second quarter and got some help, but Sayre’s shots were also falling.
Green and Nick Pellicano joined Hubbard in the scoring column for the period and when Zach Senese nailed a three from the corner — the seventh of eight Sayre threes in the first half — the Redskins led 35-19. Joined by Blake Oakley and Brady Stetter, the Mounties made a late run to make it a 39-23 game at the half.
“Our guys exectued early in the first half and that’s what pulled us through,” said Ward.
Liberty got within 12 points early in the third but Sayre righted the ship with a nine-point run for a 48-27 lead late in the quarter.
With the drama out of the game, the focus turned to Hubbard, who needed three points for his 1,000th. Sent to the line three times, the senior got just what he needed with 1:07 to go in the game.
Hubbard finished with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead Sayre.
Also for Sayre, Griffin had eight points; Zach Garrity had six points, four boards and three steals; Pellicano and Green had five points each, Hudson Trump added three points and three steals; and Senese had three points.
Stetter had seven points and five rebounds for the Mounties.
Sayre, 8-6 in NTL play and 10-9 overall, will visit Canton, 7-7 in league play and 10-8 overall on Tuesday. After that the teams will finish their league seasons on Thursday with Cowanesque Valley at Sayre and Williamson at Canton.
