TOWANDA — After dropping the first set of the match, the Athens Lady Wildcats won the next three and left Towanda with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights had a 22-14 lead in the first set before Athens scored nine of the next 10 points to tie it up at 23, but Towanda ultimately won 26-24.
The Lady Wildcats then took the second set 25-21, the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-15 to secure the match victory.
Athens’ Jenny Ryan recorded match-high 18 kills, and was tied for the match-high in points with 24. She also tallied 16 digs on the night.
Ella Coyle racked up a match-high 26 digs for Athens, while Kassie Babcock 15 digs and five kills.
Cassy Friend added 12 kills for the Lady Wildcats and Emily Marshall had nine digs.
For Towanda, Brea Overpeck had eight assists, eight digs and four kills, while Paige Manchester had eight kills and four digs.
Brynn Woodruff had 24 points and Aziza Ismailova led the Lady Knights in digs with nine.
Addy Maynard added six points and seven digs for Towanda, and four points, six digs and three assists.
Both teams will be back in action tomorrow as Towanda travels to Williamsport for a match at 7 p.m. and Athens hosts Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m.
CV 3, Sayre 0
SAYRE — The Sayre Lady Redskins continue to look for their first win of the 2022 season as they were swept by Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Sayre would be competitive in all three sets during the loss and fell by six points or less in each of the three games.
In the first set, CV would get out to an early advantage and even with Sayre battling back, the CV girls would pick up the win by a score of 25-19.
The Lady Redskins would jump out to an early advantage in the second set, but the Lady Indians would rally back for a tight 25-22 decision to go up 2-0.
Sayre would continue to keep things close in the final set, but CV would complete the sweep by a score of 25-21.
Both Maddison Belles and Gabrielle Shaw would pace the Sayre attack with seven kills while the duo combined for seven aces on the night.
Elizabeth Boyle added one ace, two kills, and 22 digs while Makenna Garrison recorded a team-high 32 digs and one ace.
Aliyah Rawlings notched four kills, 12 digs, and three aces and Abbie McGaughey recorded two kills and one block.
Reagan Parrish added one kill and one dig and Emma Smith added five digs and one ace.
Sayre will look to capture a victory when they take on Williamson at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Tioga 3, Odessa-Montour 0
TIOGA — The Tioga Lady Tigers volleyball team extended their win streak to six games on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over Odessa Montour.
Tioga would open things up with a tone-setting win in set one, completely dominating their opponent and picking up a 25-9 win.
In the second set, Tioga would continue their torrent start with another double-digit victory by a count of 25-12 to go up 2-0.
Odessa-Montour put up a valiant effort attempting to extend the contest, but Tioga would once again pick up the win by a score of 25-20 to grab the victory and move to 11-3 on the year.
Kyra Bailey would put together an impressive day serving, racking up seven aces and 17 service points, and also dished out 12 assists in the win.
Hailey Browne would record a team-high five kills with three aces, Sadie Parker recorded four kills, and Jordyn Babcock added five digs.
At the net, Tioga received impressive nights from Resse Howey — who had a team-high three blocks with two kills— and Layni Whitmore, who had two blocks and three kills.
Tioga will be back on the court on Friday as they take on Odessa-Montour in a rematch on the road at 6:30 p.m.
