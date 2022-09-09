Spencer Van-Etten/Candor found some impressive rhythm in the passing game throughout their contest with Wyalusing, and the Eagles’ aerial attack is looking to soar during the remainder of the 2022 season.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” quarterback Jacek Teribury said. “We have some great receivers and tight ends that I trust out there to make the catches out there.”
Teribury is the maestro in the passing game, and the senior trio of him, tight end Hunter Harmon, and running back turned wideout Kameron Smith will be leading the way as they try to continue to chuck the ball around the field and improve on their first-week offensive performance.
In game one, the offense was hampered by turnovers and penalties but still found some continuity in their passing game.
Teribury completed eight passes for 109 yards, and Harmon would collect three passes for 55 yards in the contest.
“We found that the little quick slants and the short yardage stuff have been working for us,” Harman said. “Last game we did that and we were pretty good. We got like 15 yards at least every play we ran it. The deep balls, we threw a couple of those and guys caught a couple of those and we got some pretty good yardage.”
Harmon is a big-bodied target from the tight end spot and has been touted as one of Teribury’s favorite players to sling the ball to so far this season.
“The quick slants are really easy, we have that down,” Harmon said of his favorite routes to run. “And of course the go route, he (Teribury) has it down where he throws it perfectly every time and I can get to it.”
Harman expects that as the season progresses, their chemistry will only increase and is hopeful to make an even bigger impact in their aerial assault.
Also slated to be an impact player in the passing game, though he didn’t see much work in week one, is Smith.
Smith is a converted running back who now has taken on the role as wide receiver and thinks his skillset will be another weapon for the Eagles this season.
“I like to run corners and post routes because you get a chance to go out there and get chunk plays,” Smith said. “You also get to show off a few of your moves out there, and hopefully get some separation out there for your quarterback.”
Smith believes that his ability to get into the open field on short and intermediate routes and have the opportunity to go one-on-one with players will be a big boost for the Eagles in the passing game.
“We like to line up twins outside and do a lot of crossing routes,” Smith said. “That helps us get some separation from the DBs. Hopefully, it creates some confusion.”
Along with Smith and Harman, Teribury pointed to Caden McFall as another one of his favorite targets and should be another playmaker to watch this season as the junior turned in a solid game with a 41-yard reception.
With a slew of solid targets, Teribury has developed strong chemistry with his wideouts that should only increase as the season continues.
“Those guys are really good at actually catching the ball and getting yards out of those plays,” Teribury said. “Those guys really did well.”
With some solid athletes at pass catchers and a reliable quarterback in Teribury, look for the Eagles to attack through the air and show a much-improved effort on offense during the rest of the 2022 season.
“We hope to get a lot of good chunk yardage plays out of the pass plays this week,” Teribury said. “We might even throw some deep balls once in a while, we’ll just have to wait and see.”
