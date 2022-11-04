Brothers in arms: Waverly's Beeman and Hills brothers thrilled to be playing together

WAVERLY — The phrase “we are like a family” has been used thousands of times over the years in articles just like this.
Most high school football teams consider themselves a band of brothers, but in a lot of small towns actual relatives are playing together — and that is the case for the Waverly Wolverines this season.
The 2022 Wolverines feature a pair of actual brothers — senior Ty Beeman and freshman Troy Beeman, and senior Braeden Hills and sophomore Kam Hills.
For Ty Beeman, the Wolverines’ starting center, “it’s a huge blessing” to play on the offensive line with his brother Troy, who is Waverly’s left guard.
“I remember being in ninth grade and looking back at my brother and being like, ‘maybe (I’ll be) lucky and play with him on the same team when I’m a senior,’” the elder Beeman said. “This will be his third year. He played a little bit as a seventh grader on varsity and started for us in the sectional final game last year and then this year. It’s just a huge blessing to be able to play with him.”
Troy has relished every moment he has gotten to play the game he loves with his older brother.
“It’s a really good experience being able to play right next to my older brother. When I was younger watching him, I thought (playing varsity football at Waverly) was the biggest you could ever get. Now, I’m here and it’s awesome,” Troy said.
The Beemans admit there can be those typical brotherly fights between them, but they are few and far between.
“It’s good. I mean there are arguments, for sure. There’s fighting but we always get it resolved, you know what I mean?” Ty said.
“We’re really connected. We hang out all the time. It’s just great,” Troy added.
The younger Beeman has not only loved playing on the same team as his brother — he has taken advantage of the time playing alongside Ty.
“You can’t be scared on the field. You’ve just got to go,” said Troy on what his older brother has taught him. “Varsity was way faster than anything I’ve ever been used to — and he helped me through that.”
Ty Beeman praised his younger brother and said he also learns from him.
“I like to say that he is definitely more football smart than I am. Sometimes he corrects me, (and sometimes) I try to correct him but it all works out,” Ty said.
The Hills brothers are a little different than the Beemans.
Kam plays on the offensive line like the Beemans, but Braeden is a running back for the Wolverines and counts on those guys to open up holes for him to run through.
For Kam, it’s been special to play with his older brother.
“It feels great just having that brotherhood and someone to look up to,” he said.
Braeden said he always expected to get a chance to play with his brother on varsity.
“I kind of figured we’d get to this point ... It’s a great bonding experience for us,” said Braeden.
The elder Hills had high praise for his brother.
“Kamdyn has been better than me in most categories — he’s a big boy,” said Braeden, who pointed to Kam’s growth on the field as well. “It’s amazing. I give him props.”
Braeden said he loves running behind his brother and the rest of the Waverly O-line, but sometimes that can get Kam in some hot water at home.
“If (Braeden) gets killed in the backfield, it’s kind of my fault and I go home and my mom yells at me for that, so I have to protect him (so) I don’t get yelled at by mom at the end of the day,” Kam said with a laugh.
While the Beeman and Hills brothers are actually related, they also said the entire Waverly football program is like one big family.
“It really is a big family,” Kam said. “We all come together. We never argue about anything. We’re always joking around, and having a great time. It’s just a great team.”
“It really is just a big family. That’s really what we are,” Ty added.
While it may be one big family on this squad, tonight’s Section IV Class C playoff game against Susquehanna Valley will provide some extra motivation for these brothers.
That’s because it will be the last time they get to play together at Waverly’s Memorial Stadium.
“(It’s) definitely going to be very emotional. A lot of great memories here. I moved here as a freshman and played my whole high school career here, but it’s just a beautiful place and a beautiful place to play football — it’s definitely going to be emotional,” Ty said.
For Kam and Troy, it’s all about getting their older brothers one more win at home.
“It will feel great (to get Braeden a win). If we lose it will obviously be emotional, and if we win I feel like it will still be emotional because it’s his last (home) game and I’ll never be able to play on this field with him ever again,” Kam said.
