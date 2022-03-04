The Tioga wrestling program has been one of the best in Section IV for years, but these last few seasons have been something special.
I got to witness the best season in program history come to a close last weekend in Albany — and what a weekend it was for the Tigers.
Sophomore Gianni Silvestri captured his second consecutive state championship, and he was joined on top of the podium by his classmate Ousmane Duncanson.
The Tigers also sent sophomore Caden Bellis and junior Donovan Smith to the state finals and had three other medalists in eighth grader Jayden Duncanson, sophomore Tyler Roe and senior Emmett Wood.
With all of that hardware, coach Kris Harrington’s squad racked up a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II record 146 points on their way to a third straight team title.
This was my first time covering the New York state tournament as I’m usually on the other side of the border covering wrestling in February and March.
But this was something I’ve wanted to do for years, and I certainly picked a good year to cover states in New York.
From watching young Jayden Duncanson and Tyler Roe get their first wins on the big stage on Friday to seeing Silvestri and Ousmane Duncanson get their hands raised in front of thousands of fans, it was a special weekend in Albany.
Like I said, Tioga’s wrestling program has always been strong with coaches like Mike Norcross, Scot Taylor and Josh Roe laying the foundation for the recent success.
While others deserve credit for building the first bricks in this wrestling powerhouse, Harrington has helped push the Tigers to a new level.
Since Harrington was hired in 2016, the Tigers have won five Section IV tournament titles, three section dual crowns, one state dual championship and put 22 wrestlers on the podium in Albany while winning the last three team titles.
Harrington passed the praise on to his team, including seniors like Wood and Mason Welch who have been with him since the beginning.
“I have a great group of kids. We’re going to miss Mason, we’re going to miss Emmett. They’ve been bedrocks. We were talking about the first year we won sectionals in 2017. In the front, there is Mason and Emmett and they’re in seventh grade. It’s a picture I have up on my wall in my office,” Harrington said. “Just looking at that, I’ve never had a team that they haven’t been on, so it’s going to be different and hard because they have been such bedrocks to this. They’ve been through the whole process of ‘maybe we’re good to I think we’re good to yeah, we’re good, and then this year, we’re real good.’”
“They are a big part of what we’ve done here. They have built this culture. I’m going to miss those guys, Justin Hopkins too. I’m going to miss my seniors, Josh Snell, I’m going to miss those guys.”
The Tioga wrestlers have clearly bought in when it comes to the culture that Harrington has built in his tenure.
It helps that Harrington has a resume that includes running the Finger Lakes Wrestling Club, which is part of the Cornell Regional Training Center.
Now, most of the Tioga wrestlers who found themselves on the podium Saturday night in Albany probably would have gotten there if they were in another wrestling room working under a different coach. But, there’s also little doubt that working with a coach like Harrington and being surrounded by the talent in the Tigers’ room pushed some of those wrestlers a few steps up that podium.
As the old saying goes, “iron sharpens iron” and that is exactly what’s happening in the Tioga room.
The scary thing for the rest of Section IV — and the entire state for that matter — is that all but one of the Tigers’ 2022 medalists were underclassmen.
Give guys like the Duncansons, Silvestri, Bellis, Smith and Roe another year in the Tioga room and they will no doubt take another big step forward.
Harrington knows that the Tigers could do something special next year.
“If we do the work, we can do some special things. It’s hard to project right now. We don’t know where anyone is going to be. We don’t know what the state’s going to do as far as weights, but if we have the spring and summer that we had last year and this year, then we’ll be in a good spot,” said Harrington.
But first, Harrington and the Tigers are going to take a well-deserved break — well, for as long as you can keep dedicated wrestlers out of the room.
“We’re going to take a week off. We’re going to enjoy the moment,” Harrington said. “There’s been a lot of pressure on these young men. They are kids. They are 16 and younger most of them. We’re going to enjoy a week and then we’ve got to get back to work because it’s nice to be at the top but it’s easy to fall down.”
Harrington credited the Tioga Central administration, parents and fans with helping make the Tigers program so special.
“We have a great administration that supports wrestling and that’s not common. We have a great group of parents that support us, I mean we have a ton of people here and it’s great to see familiar faces in the stands when we travel,” he said.
There’s an old saying, “it takes a village.” In this case it takes one big wrestling family — from the superintendent to the youth program — and all that support and hard work ended with another team championship, two individual golds and a whole lot of hardware.
