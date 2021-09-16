WAVERLY — Last week, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour made short work of Chenango Valley in a Section IV Division V game.
This week it’s Waverly’s turn to take a crack at the Warriors and this game will go a long way to determining the fate of the division title chase.
C.V. brings back 12 players — or around half of the published roster — from the spring when the team went 2-4 with the wins coming over Johnson City and Whitney Point.
Traditionally, the Warriors have preferred a ground-based assault are well-coached and always ready to play.
Waverly, on the other hand, has become a passing team.
Quarterback Joey Tomasso has hit 36 of 65 passes this season for 503 yards with four TDs and one interception.
He has a bevy of weapons at his disposal, starting with fellow sophomore Jay Pipher who has 11 receptions for 219 yards and two TDs in two games. Senior Brady Blauvelt has 10 catches for 134 yards and a score and Tyler Talada has eight catches for 113 yards and two scores.
Gage Tedesco leads the Waverly ground game with 119 yards on 25 carries. Pipher, Tomasso and Kaden Wheeler have also run well.
This key divisional matchup will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at Waverly’s Memorial Stadium.
