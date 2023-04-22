SAYRE — The Athens Wildcats used strong pitching and some big bats to take down rival Sayre by an 8-0 score on Friday afternoon.
Luke Horton led the Wildcats at the plate as he went 1-for-2 with a home run, three walks, two RBI and three runs scored.
On the mound, Luke Kraft continued his strong start to the season, tossing five innings of shutout ball with just two hits allowed and seven strikeouts. Cam Sullivan closed the door in the final two innings as he struck out two while allowing one hit and two walks.
“The pitching continues to be what it’s been all year. Coming into this game, we had a 1.21 staff ERA. That’s unbelievable and we just threw another shutout. I was telling my guys with my math skills that means it’s lower now,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said.
Athens struck early as Horton walked to open the game and would score on an error later in the first inning to make it 1-0 in favor of the Wildcats.
The Wildcats gave Kraft some breathing room in the third when Horton walked, and after two straight outs, he would score on an RBI double from Lister.
Kraft then helped himself as he smacked a double to score Lister and make it 3-0.
In the top of the fourth, Joey Van Allen singled to start another big inning for the Wildcats. He would score on an RBI single from Nick Jacob to make it 4-0.
Horton came to the plate next and proceeded to smash a two-run home run over the left field fence to make it 6-0.
“What a bomb that was,” Havens said of Horton’s homer.
Caleb Nichols kept the big frame going with an infield single. He would score later in the inning on a dropped third strike, which forced Sayre to get the out at first and allowed the Athens senior to scamper home.
Athens tacked on one more run in the sixth when Caleb Fritsch singled to score Kaiden Hyjek and the Wildcats held an 8-0 lead with six outs to get.
Sullivan worked around base runners in both the sixth and seventh innings, but he would get the job done and pick up another save for Athens.
Nichols had a pair of hits and scored once for the Wildcats, who also got the double and two RBI from Lister.
Jaren Glisson and Carson Smith also had hits for Athens.
“We had ten hits today, and double figures in hits is huge for us,” Havens said. “We really feel like we’re coming along. We’re playing good ball, playing good defense and taking care of business. It’s fun to watch us play right now.”
Sayre would get hits from Zack Garrity, Jackson Hubbard and Will Crossett in the loss.
“Lucas pitched really good. He threw a ton of strikes. I wasn’t (really) impressed with a lot of our at-bats. I mean the times that we did get ahead in the count we looked at fast balls ... I don’t remember how many strikeouts he had, but I know we had at least five or six that were looking. I think a few of those we were ahead in the count. We’re just not having real good approaches at the plate at the moment,” said Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer.
Hubbard got the start and went four innings with four strikeouts, while Karter Green closed things out and struck out three in three innings of work.
The Redskins fall to 3-6 on the year and will visit Wellsboro on Tuesday.
“Right now we are two teams that are kind of on the opposite ends of the baseball spectrum. We’re young and inexperienced, and they are loaded with talent and loaded with seniors,” VanDuzer said.
Athens improved to 9-0 with Friday’s victory and will host Williamson on Tuesday.
