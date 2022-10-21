ATHENS — For their second straight match with their postseason hopes on the line, the Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team came through and picked up a 3-1 win over Towanda on Thursday.
Athens would battle back and forth with Towanda in the first set but would finish things off with a 10-3 run to close things out 25-18.
Athens would use their momentum to take the second set 25-20 — but Towanda would fight back with the match on the line.
Towanda would rally late to capture a 26-24 win and bring the set score to 2-1.
Athens would respond with a dominant victory and took the third set 25-10 for the largest win of the night for either team to pick up the win by a 3-1 set score.
Audrey Clare would turn in a strong all-around night with four aces, 14 kills, and 11 digs.
Jenny Ryan also was busy during the game with team-highs in aces with six, and assists with 24, while also notching 13 kills, one block, and five digs.
Kassie Babcock added two kills and five digs, Ella Coyle recorded two aces and 11 digs, Keaton Wiles notched five kills and four digs, and Gretchen Schmeig recorded three kills and four digs.
Towanda was led by a huge night from Paige Manchester, who recorded a game-high 20 kills with one block, and 18 digs.
Brynn Woodruff added 14 digs and two kills, Kaitlyn Williams had one block, Addie Maynard recorded eight digs, Shaylee Greenland dished out 10 assists, Winter Saxer added four blocks, and Aziza Ismailova 13 digs.
Towanda will travel to play Sayre at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Athens will now face one more must-win contest in their season finale and travel to take on the Wellsboro Hornets at 7:30 p.m.
In their previous matchup on Oct. 6, Wellsboro topped Athens 3-1.
Tioga 3, TAE 0
TIOGA — The Tioga Lady Tigers concluded their 2022 regular season with a 3-0 sweep over Edison on Thursday to move to 15-2.
Tioga would win big in all three sets — with scores of 25-15, 25-16, and 25-17 to pick up the victory.
Tioga was led by Hailey Browne, who recorded five kills and seven digs, Reese Howey with four blocks and three kills and Kyra Bailey, who added three aces, 11 assists, and four digs.
Megan Vance recorded three aces, Layni Whitmore added three kills, Haley Powell added two aces and six digs, and Megan Shumway notched two aces and two kills.
Tioga will now face Union Springs for the IAC Small School Championship on Friday at 5 p.m. at Tompkins County Community College.
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 0
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams celebrated senior night with a 3-0 sweep over Sayre on Thursday to push their record to 14-5.
Wyalusing would put up wide margins of victory during the sweep with wins of 25-7, 25-16, and 25-11.
No stats were available at the time of publishing.
Wyalusing will look to pick up a win in their season finale against Wellsboro on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
With a win and a Canton loss Wyalusing, would take the NTL Small School crown.
