LIVONIA — You usually don’t invite a ranked team in for your homecoming.
Unless you’re forced into it.
That’s exactly what happened to two-time defending sectional champion and seventh-ranked Livonia last week when Penn Yan/Dundee notified the Bulldogs they had a COVID case within the team and would be unable to play.
Livonia, which had its game canceled with Waterloo the week before, as the Indians came down with a case of their own, needed to play some football.
So Friday they contacted Waverly, 13th in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association rankings. At 2 p.m. the day before homecoming. It was the third time this season that Livonia’s opponent had changed or didn’t play this season and the second such case for Waverly.
Waverly, a Section IV team that came in with a 4-0 record, was looking to find redemption from Livonia’s 33-26 victory over the Wolverines back in 2018.
After a sluggish start Saturday, falling behind 8-0, Waverly scored the game’s final 27 points en route to the 27-8 victory.
The game started out Livonia’s way as Matthew Bean was in the right place at the right time when an interception popped up right to him for a long return that was followed by the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead with 3:37 left in the opening quarter.
Waverly scored 20 second-quarter points on two TD 55-yard passes by Joey Tomasso and a Tomasso TD run.
The first score was a pass from Tomasso to Brady Blauvelt with 6:19 left in the first half. After getting the ball back with 3:30 to go in the half, the Wolverines drove to the 1-yard line and Tomasso ran it in from there.
Livonia drove to Waverly’s 35-yard line before the march stalled.
Three plays later, Tomasso hit Jay Pipher.
Waverly’s last score was a six yard Tomasso-to-Blauvelt hook up.
For the game, Tomasso hit 12 of 27 passes for 171 yards and three TDs with one interception.
Blauvelt had five receptions for 86 yards and two scores, Pipher had three catches for 56 yards and Tyler Talada had three for 16 yards.
Gage Tedesco led Waverly on the ground with 70 yards on 13 carries. The Wolverines finished with 321 total yards with 297 of those coming on offense.
Livonia’s offense wasn’t as fortunate, as Waverly held the Bulldogs to 151 yards of offense.
Jake Watkins found some success running the ball with 62 yards on 18 carries while Jack Kearney went for 43 yards on 11 carries. Matthew Connor added 29 yards on seven tries Justin Skelly had four yards on three totes.
Livonia’s passing attack also struggled with Bean being held to 5-of-9 for 32 yards and two INT’s.
Waverly is slated to visit Dryden at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
———
Times Sports Editor Dave Post contributed to this article
