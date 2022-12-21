Kennedy Westbrook taking the High(landers) road at next level

WAVERLY — After a career that saw her earn a long list of achievements in the IAC — including being a first-team All-Star three times and MVP in her senior year — Kennedy Westbrook has made her choice for the next four years.
Westbrook, who had an impressive 50 career goals as a defender for the Lady Wolverines, will attend New Jersey Institute of Technology and play soccer in the Highlanders’ Division I program.
The 2022 fifth-team All-State selection said she was sold on the program and the people involved during her overnight visit.
“When I went there for my overnight, I really connected with the coaches and the players,” Westbrook said. “What I really liked about the coaches is that they made sure that I’d be OK. They reassured my family that I’d be taken care of there. I really connected with my teammates and that really sold it for me.
Westbrook noted that at the start of the school year she had no idea what she wanted to focus on academically. After being around the people and programs at Waverly, she decided on Sports Management as a major.
“Just being around Waverly and the community in sports I wanted to have a life in that,” she said. “Maybe I’ll be coming back here one day.”
The campus is in Newark, New Jersey, but Westbrook noted that the campus is self-contained.
“As soon as you step on campus, it’s different. It’s so nice,” Westbrook said. “It’s a small- to medium-size campus. Everything you need is right there in the middle of it all.”
Often having a familiar face already on campus can help ease the transition from high school — particularly from a small high school — to college. Westbrook has nobody in the soccer program, but does have someone she knows in Seton Catholic grad Reese Vaughn.
“We had a few workouts together so I know her going in,” she said.
Westbrook added that it was more than just knowing that one person there.
“Being there and being able to connect with the freshmen already made me feel a part of the team so I knew It was the decision for me.”
Westbrook, an All-State defender, is joining a team that will lose three defenders to graduation in the spring.
“They brought in more freshmen this year than they’re graduating so the team is on the younger side,” she said. “I have a little bit of confidence (that I can contribute) but there’s still the nerves going in knowing you have to compete every day to have a starting spot.”
The Highlanders have five seniors and two grad students. Three of the seniors and one of the grad students are defenders, so the possibility of being able to come in and contribute right off the bat is there. But she added that, if she isn’t able to start in the fall, that’s okay.
Westbrook, who was selected to Section IV’s Elite Soccer Team in her junior and senior years, said it would be a really big adjustment.
“It’s going to be a really big change, just coming from (living in) the Valley the whole time. At Waverly, they’ve always had really good sports programs so I’ve always had that cushion behind me to help me. It’s going to be really tough but I’m willing to work for it.”
“I know there will be a learning curve there just being there with top athletes,” she added. “I feel pretty good about it because the coach told me she sees me replacing one of their fifth-year seniors.”
“I’m hoping that I can live up to her expectations.”
