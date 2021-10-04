DELHI — Going into its Section IV Football Conference showdown with Delaware Academy, Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello thought it would be a battle between Tioga’s quickness up front and Delhi’s size. Speed won, 55-0.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” said Aiello. To hey play on a Monday against Walton — and they were banged up on Tuesday — and put in the work these four days then come up here on a Saturday and have this laser focus is outstanding.”
Aiello also had a caution for anyone thinking the win was determinative.
“There’s a lot of season left and they know that.”
They say speed kills when it’s actually the difference in speed.
“We’ve been working on getting off the ball as fast as we can up front because we’re a lot smaller than a lot of teams,” said Tioga back Emmett Wood. “As long as we get off the ball faster than them stuff like this will keep happening.”
The difference in speed on the field Saturday was striking and gave Aiello his 100th victory and send a message to the rest of the section.
The message? These guys are good.
Tioga had three single-play “drives” totaling 157 yards. What did Tioga NOT do? The Tigers ever punted, had no fumbles and no penalties.
After a three-and-out followed by a short punt, Tioga took ove4 at its 44 and went 56 yards in eight plays. Wood — who had 194 yards and four TDs on 15 carries — covered he last 19 yards. The first of Gavin Fisher’s seven successful PAT kicks made it a 7-0 game.
Delhi managed one first down on its next possession and so did Tioga when it got the ball back. Gavin Godfrey took the handoff from Caden Bellis, slipped through a crack and outraced everybody 65 yards for a score.
Wood added TD runs of four and nine yards — the latter after a 31-yard highlight reel run that involved hammering down 4-5 would be tacklers along the way — before the half and the Tigers were up 27-0.
That 31-yard run seemed to reenergize Tioga’s backfield as Godfrey and Ousmane Duncanson in particular took the cue to produce their own hard runs.
“We talked a lot about not dancing through holes,” said Wood. “We just have to run harder every week and that stuff is going to keep happening.”
Delhi went 59 yards with its final possession of the half, but Godfrey and Bellis made stellar plays on the last two Bulldogs plays to end the threat at Tioga’s 8-yard line.
Any momentum Delhi may have gotten from that drive went away in a hurry. Tioga got a good runback from Evan Sicker on the second-half kickoff and Wood did the rest, taking the ball 52 yards to the house on Tioga’s first snap.
After one Bulldogs first down and a turnover on downs at the Delhi 40-yard line, Bellis called his own number on the first snap and covered that distance.
Bellis added a 28-yard TD toss to Sickler and Ousmane Duncanson ran in from six yards our to set the final tally.
In addition to Wood’s big day, Godfrey had 95 yards on six carries and Bellis finished with 50 rushing yards and 39 yards through the air.
In all, Tioga racked up 436 yards of offense and held Delhi to 170. Ryan Wilson led the Bulldogs with 56 yards on 16 runs and Owen Haight added 43 yards on nine carries.
Friday night, Tioga hosts Newark Valley in another key matchup.
