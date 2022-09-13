SPENCER — The Spencer-Van Etten volleyball team hosted Edison on Tuesday and came away with a 3-0 sweep.
The first set would be the closest of the night, with S-VE needing to go into extra points to claim a 27-25 victory.
The next two sets wouldn’t be nearly as close, and the Lady Panthers found their groove to pick up a 25-16 win in the second set and a 25-13 win in the third to complete the sweep.
Marah Cooper served the ball extremely well, notching 17 service points and eight aces while stuffing the rest of the stat sheet with nine digs, six kills, and a block.
Cecelia Churey led the way in assists with nine, Kaili Root added nine service points, and Isabell Cook recorded four service points. Adriena Farmer chipped in four digs and a block, Lilyanah Doolittle notched eight service points while Jacqueline Brown recorded a team-high 10 digs.
S-VE will be back on the floor on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. when they travel to take on Watkins Glen.
Waverly 3, Newark Valley 1
NEWARK VALLEY – The Waverly Lady Wolverine volleyball team battled back from an early deficit to top Newark Valley 3-1 on Tuesday.
Waverly would fall in the first set in a tight battle that ended with Newark Valley on top 27-25, but the Lady Wolverines would bounce back to take three straight sets.
Waverly would win both the second and third sets by scores of 25-19 before finishing things off in the fourth set with a 25-22 win.
Michaela Lauper would record 12 service points to go with her team-high 19 assists while Brilynn Belles would show up defensively, recording a team-high 10 digs.
Erica Ryck would lead the way serving, recording 12 service points and five aces for Waverly.
Ashlen Croft added seven kills, Lillie Kirk notched a team-high nine kills, Maddy Olmsted recorded six digs and Peyton Shaw also added four kills in the victory.
Waverly will look to keep their momentum rolling as they compete in the Trumansburg Tournament on Saturday.
Canton 3, Sayre 0
CANTON – The Canton Lady Warriors (5-0) continued their undefeated season in a 3-0 sweep over Sayre (0-3) on Tuesday.
Canton would win all three sets by double digits, with a 25-10 score in the first to go up 1-0.
They enjoyed their largest margin of victory in set two by a whopping 25-5 count and finished things off in the third and final set with a 25-14 win.
Aislyn Williams filled the stat sheet with nine service points, three aces, six kills, 11 assists, and four digs.
Jillaney Hartford added 11 points and three aces, Kendall Kitchen scored eight service points with two aces, Keri Wesneski recorded a team-high 10 digs, Madison Hulbert tallied 12 service points and Marissa Ostrander collected 15 service points, five aces and six digs in the sweep.
The Sayre team was led by Elizabeth Boyle who recorded 13 assists and one ace while Gabrielle Shaw recorded five kills, Maddison Belles added six digs and four kills, and Reagan Parrish added a team-high two aces during the evening.
Canton is back on the floor next Tuesday in a clash of undefeated NTL teams when they travel to NP-Liberty to take on the Lady Mounties at 7:30 p.m.
Sayre will look to bounce back on their home floor on Thursday when they host the rival Athens Lady Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.
