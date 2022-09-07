WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines (1-1) soccer team hosted Notre Dame for their home opener on Tuesday and came away with a 5-1 victory on the back of a Griff Schillmoeler hat trick.
“It’s always good to play at home, we like this field, it’s just a great atmosphere,” Waverly Head Coach Erick Ryck said. “For us to come out and come away with a win and get rolling that way at home, it’s awesome.”
Waverly would storm out of the gates during the opening minutes of the contest, and despite the wet and cold conditions would push down the field and score in just over one minute of play.
Sophomore Ethan Gorsline would get the goal and give the Wolverines an early 1-0 advantage.
After the hot start, the game would slow down for the Wolverines, and Notre Dame would subsequently take advantage.
In a scrum at the net, Notre Dame would even things up as Pat McCarthy would sneak a shot into the net just before the 10-minute mark and bring the score to 1-1.
Neither team would get anything going throughout the next 29 minutes of play, as both defenses proved to be stingy, cutting off nearly every run the net.
But the Wolverine’s offense would start to find their rhythm in the closing minutes of the half that carried through to the final buzzer.
“We were just trying to get them to relax and not force the ball so much and play how they know how to play,” Ryck said. “When they start doing that, it starts to create chances. I think that’s what happened and you saw that in the second half.”
With time dwindling in the first half, the Wolverines started to get into a flow, and after a push to the goal ended in a foul in the box, it would give Waverly a penalty kick opportunity with 20 seconds remaining.
Schillmoeler took full advantage, and his shot on the penalty kick would find the back of the net past the outreached arms of the Notre Dame goalie and give them a 2-1 advantage — one they would hold heading into halftime.
In the second half, Waverly came out with a much more measured and calm approach, and it showed in their offensive touches.
“That was the message at halftime, just relax,” Ryck said. “Relax and play. Then in the second half, we were able to create those opportunities.”
Waverly’s Alex Emanuel would strike first in the second half and would get an across-field shot from the right side of the field past the ND goalie and brought the score to 3-1 with 23:32 left to play.
That goal would open the floodgates for the Wolverines.
They would get a flurry of shots off on goal, and Schillmoeler finished things off with two more goals, one with 9:19 remaining and one at just about the four-minute mark to finish off his hat trick and help push his team to a win on their home field.
With their offense clicking in the second half, the defense mirrored their performance with an impressive game as well.
The Wolverines were stellar at cutting off runs on the back line and halted almost all of Notre Dame’s attacks without a shot on goal.
“Sam Knight for us is our left center back, he’s just so dependable,” Ryck said. “He’s smart, fast and we know if Sam’s back there we’re going to be OK. We feel that way about Nehemiah (Anthony), who plays right next to him, as well. All four of those guys back there, whoever we put back there, they work well together.”
The Waverly defense held Notre Dame to just two shots-on-goal during the game while getting off 14 shots, mostly in the second half, to pick up the win.
The now 1-1 Wolverines will now travel to take on Newark Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
