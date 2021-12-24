MVP: Reese Howey — Tioga

The junior middle hitter was named to Third-Team All State as a key part of the Tioga volleyball team that finished the regular season 15-1 and made a run to the Section 4 final.

Newcomer of the Year: Kassie Babcock, Athens

Babcock recorded 54 kills, 22 aces and 66 digs in her first season with the Lady Wildcats varsity squad.

Offensive Player of the Year: Julia Bellis — Tioga

Bellis led the Lady Tigers in kills last season while playing all over the court.

Defensive Player of the Year: Ella Coyle — Athens

Coyle’s 227 digs and 301 serve receptions led the Lady Wildcats in 2021

Coach of the Year: Heather Hanson, Athens

After a slow start, Hanson’s Lady Wildcats went 4-2 in the second half of the season to qualify for the District II-IV playoffs.

All-Stars

Alexandria Martin — Athens

Jenny Ryan — Athens

Julia Bellis — Tioga

Molly Bombard — Tioga

Lily Mesler — Tioga

Peighton Streeter — Waverly

Michaela Lauper — Waverly

Sydney Nierstedt — Waverly

Brilynn Belles — Waverly

Ajsa Zakova — S-VE

