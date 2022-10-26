WELLSBORO — With their District IV Playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Athens Lady Wildcats outlasted Wellsboro in five sets on Tuesday to move to 8-8 on the season and punch their ticket to the postseason.
“The girls played crazy fired up tonight,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “They were relentless. When we played Wellsboro before, many long rallies were ending with Wellsboro putting the ball down and crushing our momentum.”
In their rematch against Wellsboro on Tuesday— that wasn’t the case.
Athens would open up the night dropping the first set of play 25-20 but would rally back in the next two.
They would pick up wins in the second and third by scores of 25-16 and 28-26 to put Wellsboro on the ropes down the stretch.
In the fourth set, Wellsboro responded with a 25-22 win to knot things up and force a deciding fifth set of play.
Athens would come out victorious in the final set and beat Wellsboro 15-10 to claim their spot in the playoffs with a three-game winning streak to end the season.
Audrey Clare led the way in attacking for Athens with 20 kills and also added eight assists and 14 digs.
Jenny Ryan notched seven kills, 27 assists, and 16 digs in a strong all-around performance.
Kassie Babcock notched five kills and 15 digs, Ella Coyle notched two aces and three digs, Keaton Wiles added eight kills and 14 digs, and Cassy Friend recorded three kills.
Athens will now get to participate in the District IV Class AA Playoffs on Saturday on their home floor with an opponent yet to be determined.
“Biggest takeaway from this whole experience was the joy and crazy intense enthusiasm from all,” Hanson said. “Even in moments where they got down, they turned it around. That is a mindset that’s necessary for the next part of the season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.