ELIZABETHTOWN, PA. — Athens grad Kaidon Winters and Tioga grad Austin Lamb are both heading to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships after impressive performances at the Mideast Regionals two weeks ago.
Winters and Lamb will be joined by teammates Josh Harkless and Zach Stedeford at nationals on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Athens grad dominated the 157-pound bracket with four pins and took the only two awards given to wrestlers at the event — Most Outstanding Wrestler and Most Falls in Least Amount of Time.
Winters pinned Perry Maio (The College of N.J.) in 3:39 in the opening round and then pinned Tyler Newton (University of Pittsburgh-Bradford) in 2:06 in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
On Sunday (Feb. 27), Winters pinned Muhlenberg’s Anson Dewar in the semifinals after 6:07 and then took the championship in 3:53 with a pin over The College of New Jersey’s Matthew Sacco. Winters needed a combined 15:45 to pin all four opponents with an average pin time of just under four minutes per match.
The Athens grad is currently leading the way in the Most Dominant Wrestler race for Division III, according to NCAA.com.
“RIT 157-pounder Kaidon Winters’ dominant season continues, and he increased his average to 5.64 team points per match to lead in the race for Division III Most Dominant,” the NCAA website reads.
Lamb finished second in the 165-pound bracket after beginning with a pair of 6-1 decisions over Oswego’s Isaac Mathews and Matt Surich (The College of N.J.) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Tioga grad took a 7-5 sudden victory over Elizabethtown’s Brian Schneider in the semifinals, before falling in the tile bout by a 6-2 decision to Dominick Reyes of Johns Hopkins.
Winters, who is the top seed at nationals, will face NYU’s Trent Furman in his opening match at the national tournament.
Lamb is set to face Preston Morgan of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in a 165-pound pigtail match on Friday with the winner getting No. 6 Phillip Rogers of Coast Guard.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
