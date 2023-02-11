TOWANDA — The Athens boys and girls swimming squads swept Towanda in the pool on Thursday.
Athens won the boys meet 112-37, while the Lady Wildcats took down Towanda by a 132-24 score.
In the boys meet, the Athens team of Ethan Hicks, Ryan Gorman, Josh Leonard and Joe Blood won the 200 medley relay in 2:02.15.
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger took the 200 free in 1:59.88, while his teammate, Aiden Oldroyd, won the 200 IM in 3:10.12.
The Wildcats got a win from Chris DeForest in the 50 free with a time of 23.87 seconds.
Athens’ Treyvon Simpson won the boys diving competition with a score of 135.10.
Leonard won the 100 butterfly in 1:06.77, while DeForest took the 100 free with a time of 53.2 seconds, and Hicks captured first in the 500 free in 5:18.92.
The 200 free relay went to the Athens team of Ronel Ankam, Denlinger, Hicks and DeForest in 1:39.23.
Denlinger also won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.26, while Gorman took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.46.
The Athens team of Hicks, Ankam, Denlinger and DeForest also won the 400 free relay as they finished in 3:34.58.
On the girls side of things, the Athens team of Olivia Thompson, Taylar Fisher, Macaria Benjamin and Elizabeth Talada won the 200 medley relay in 2:18.05.
Athens’ Taegan Williams won the 200 free in 2:08.49, while Fisher won the 200 IM in 2:33.24.
Towanda would get a win from Marisa Wise in the 50 free as she touched the wall first in 27.43 seconds.
Athens’ Penelope Grubb won the girls diving competition with a score of 121.05.
Fisher took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.48, while teammates Benjamin and Evelyn Panek both qualified for districts as they finished in second and third in the fly.
Athens’ Olivia Cheresnowsky won the 100 free with a time of 1:00.78, and Williams won the 500 free in 5:57.95.
The Lady Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Thompson, Denlinger, Cheresnowsky and Williams took first with a time of 1:52.21.
Cheresnowsky also won the 100 backstroke in 1:10.15, while Denlinger took first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.42.
The Athens team of Fisher, Denlinger, Cheresnowsky and Williams won the 400 free relay as they finished in 4:13.06.
Athens’ boys team finished the dual meet season with a 9-1 record, while the Lady Wildcats went 8-2.
The Athens squad had six swimmers finished in the “Century Club” with Taegan Williams, Olivia Cheresnowsky, Taylar Fisher, Ethan Hicks, Chris DeForest and Ethan Denlinger all scoring over 100 points in dual meets this season.
