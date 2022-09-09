SPENCER — The Spencer Van-Etten/Candor cross country teams have big goals for their 2022 season and are hoping to compete for a Sectional Title with their returning roster.
SVEC loses three runners from last season with Zach Watson, Ben Dizer, and Olivia Bennett departing.
But the group has a strong group of returners ready to take the track this year.
This season they will have some heavy-hitters coming back and will be led by a crew that includes John Garrison, Brian Belanger, and Nathan Gillette while the girls’ team will get back Emma Haynes, Ayasha Schwieger, and Olivia Secondo.
The boys’ team will be led by Garrison, who in 2021 carved out an impressive junior year that saw him take sixth place in the IAC Championships with a time of 19:26.08.
Another strong returner for SVEC will be Gillette, who took home 24th at the IAC Championships with a time of 20:40.20.
Of the key girls’ runners that are set to compete for SVEC, two competed in the IAC Championships last season as well, with Schwieger finishing in 37th place (27:23.40) and Secondo who finished in 30th (26:23.90).
They also have two newcomers who are slated to make an instant impact in 2022, with the coaching staff pointing to Gage Maxwell and Kiersten Garrison as two runners to watch this upcoming year.
With a solid contingent of athletes slated to return and a full roster of runners, the goal is simple for the Eagles’ in 2022 – win Sectionals.
“Win Sectionals,” Head Coach Kyle Holmes said. “For both the girls’ and guys teams.”
