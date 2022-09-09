ATHENS — The Athens volleyball program brings back a ton of talent from last year’s squad and head coach Heather Hanson has high hopes for the Lady Wildcats in 2022.
Hanson, who is entering her fifth season at the helm, will count on returners like Jenny Ryan, Cassy Friend, Audrey Clare, Braelynn Wood, Cailin McDaniel, Kassie Babcock and Ella Coyle to lead the way.
“(We have a) strong group of five seniors who are very driven to make their mark this season. Each one of them has stepped up and are taking on leadership roles,” Hanson said of Wood, Friend, McDaniel, Clare and Ryan.
One newcomer who could make an impact for the Wildcats this year is Keaton Wiles, according to Hanson.
It has been an up-and-down start for the Wildcats, who swept Northeast Bradford to open the season before falling to the returning state semifinalists from Canton.
That season-opening win over Northeast Bradford fired up the Wildcat coach about the rest of the campaign.
“Our first game against Northeast Bradford was amazing, phenomenal. I was super fired up with what I saw. In preseason, we had been working really hard on our passing, defense, serve receive, and I was not going in with any kind of expectations and then we came out super, crazy excited and the girls did things that I had not seen in preseason. They just blew away my non-expectations ... Coming out of that first game, I know that we have some major strengths,” Hanson said.
Hanson pointed to Ryan, Babcock, Friend and McDaniel as players who can lead this squad to a strong season.
“Jenny Ryan is our setter. It’s her senior year and she’s going all out. Kassie Babcock, that Northeast Bradford game, I definitely saw a huge spark in her. She’s going to be huge (for us), a strong hitter. Cassy Friend was a wall, Cassy and Cailin McDaniel. We’ve got strengths in so many different areas it’s now just about getting it all focused and tuned in,” Hanson said.
While her team has mentioned states and other lofty goals, Hanson is focused on making sure her team is ready for every match.
“I’ve (told them) ‘OK, we’re just going to focus on that one game at a time mentality,’ because we saw from Canton where we were not super focused and that caught us off guard,” Hanson said.
Hanson believes her seniors will help her keep the Lady Wildcats focused because they are looking to make some noise in their final season.
“I’ve got five seniors who have really stepped up phenomenally this preseason and into (the early part of) this year. They want something. They want to go further than we have before,” she said.
