Planning for success, and a long shot

This just didn’t feel right. Here I was, more than seven months out from a Alaskan mountain goat hunt, talking with several talented taxidermists about how I would like to display my billy after of what is sure to be a memorable hunt, regardless of whether I harvest a goat.
Obviously, we talked price. But the focus of the conversations at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, last month was also on type of mount. Full-body was ruled out due to space limitations in our home, but several pedestal-type and shoulder mount options are in the mix.
A mountain goat on our wall, like so many other mounts, wouldn’t be there to show off my success to others, but to trigger memories of a lifetime and remind myself of the physical achievement and effort necessary to harvest such a spectacular animal.
No final decision has been made, either as to the type of mount or which taxidermist I’d use if successful.
But I felt uneasy throughout the process, casually discussing how to handle, skin, ship and then display a Prince William Sound mountain goat, one that I have yet to see let alone harvest. And there’s no guarantee that I will, given the arduous nature of the hunt and the challenge these spectacular animals will present to an aging hunter who will prepare as best as I can, knowing the calendar isn’t in my favor.
This was kind of like buying an engagement ring on your way to a blind date.
But it was also a move borne out of necessity, part of the exhaustive planning process for a once-in-a-lifetime — actually now twice-in-a-lifetime — trip of this undertaking.
Well, maybe exhaustive isn’t the proper word. Exhaustive, and exhausting, is the physical preparation for the hunt, as I make it hurt now so it won’t hurt quite as much later. While I have adapted to a sand-weighted Stone Glacier backpack, I curse winter and the treadmill, and welcome any sign of warmer weather that has me outside, walking the roads, trails and woods. It’s a process that should reach its zenith in early September; if it doesn’t I may be in for some trouble when it’s time to stalk toward a white dot high above on a rocky landscape.
I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I’m going to be sore through the summer, a combination of hiking with the heavy pack and an exercise regimen designed to get me in “mountain shape” without crippling me ahead of the hunt. It will be a fine line, I’m sure.
At the same time, I’ll have to hit the range with some regularity, extending my shooting range from its current 200 yards out to 300 and perhaps beyond with a 300 Winchester Magnum. At the very least, I’ll need to know my bullet’s ballistics out to 400, although I’m buoyed by the fact that my outfitter has a high success rate and, while a 300-yard shot is quite possible, an opportunity could come at 100 yards or less. I’m perfectly fine with that.
But I continue to grapple with the planning and preparation for getting a mountain goat home and on our wall beforeI have even arrived for the hunt. This is hardly a slam-dunk. Certainly not a high success rate like our Newfoundland moose excursions. I will have to see not only a billy, but one we can recover after the shot instead of a goat tucked into a perilous cliff that renders him off limits. Then I have to make the climb. Then the shot. Weather, too, can always play a role, especially in a rain forest that is the Alaskan coast. It’s tough to make a 250-yard shot when you’re in dense fog with visibility of about 50 yards.
And if I don’t connect on Day One, I have to get up the next morning, pop a few Advil, and get back up there again. Will my pre-hunt conditioning effort lead to a recovery period that allows me to do that or will I wave the white flag after a couple days?
So many questions, and they won’t be answered until September.
Right now, I have to take a tape measure to a corner of the room, then email a couple of taxidermists.
Then I’ll throw on the pack and, on this 40-degree day, take a hike.
