Bubniak pitches Waverly past visiting Storm

WAVERLY — Waverly coach Kyle McDuffee didn’t have to announce it, it was clear who deserved the game ball.
Sean Bubniak, with his jersey untucked after a seven-inning, one-hit outing on the pitcher’s mound, had earned that recognition from the first pitch.
The Wolverines got back in the win column Monday, riding a complete pitching effort from Bubniak on the mound en route to a 3-0 shutout win over the visiting Schuyler Storm.
“Sean’s a pitcher, man,” McDuffee said. “He’s an absolute pitcher and he did a great job today. Even when it was pouring out, he was just filling it up, because he knows he has good defense behind him.”
After Bubniak got Waverly out of the top of the first unscathed, the Wolverines went ahead quickly.
Jay Pipher walked to begin the inning and Joey Tomasso doubled behind him to put runners on second and third with no outs. Bryce Bailey flew out next, but hit the ball deep enough for Pipher to tag up and head home. A walk from Ty Beeman put runners on the corners, and Matthias Welles drove home Tomasso with a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat. Shortly into the game, Waverly led 2-0.
Bubniak collected another strikeout to open the second inning, and a pair of ground outs collected by his defense kept Schuyler’s batters off base to begin the game.
With another chance at the plate, Waverly added some insurance to their lead. Following two straight strikeouts to begin the inning, Hogan Shaw came to the plate and reached base on a single. A Storm error in the next at-bat put Pipher on base and brought home Shaw, stretching the lead to 3-0.
“It just adds more confidence, and I feel a lot better (with runs on the board),” Bubniak said. “I can let up a run and we’re still in the lead.”
From there, the pitchers and their respective defenses took over.
Bubniak continued to stymie the Storm with each new opportunity and despite allowing the three early runs, Daniel Lewis maintained composure on the mound for the Storm.
Schuyler put two men on base following a hit batter and a single in the third, but an ensuing ground out, followed by a fly out completed by a streaking-backwards Tomasso kept the Storm off the scoreboard. In the bottom half, Lewis ended the inning quickly, striking out two straight after a lineout to begin the inning.
Two groundouts began the fourth for Waverly’s defense and even with another batter reaching via a hit-by-pitch, a fielder’s choice opportunity for Tomasso ended another Storm scoring chance in its tracks. Three groundouts surrounding another Shaw single wrapped up the fourth for Waverly before it truly began.
Another strikeout for Bubniak began the fifth, and once again, his defense maintained, managing two more groundouts to bring the bats back around. The Wolverines couldn’t do much with it, yet still maintained the advantage on the scoreboard into the final two innings.
Both sides went down 1-2-3 in the sixth, bringing Bubniak back to the mound with the chance to close the game.
Nate DeLill caught a ball in left field for the first out of the seventh, before Bubniak rang up another batter for the second. Down to its final chance, any hope of completing the comeback vanished for the Storm as DeLill collected a popped up ball for the game’s final out.
“Team played great, great defense,” Bubniak said. “I had a ton of confidence, if I got the ball in play, they were gonna field that 100 percent of the time, so I was able to throw better.”
Bubniak pitched seven innings for Waverly, recording six strikeouts while allowing just one hit.
Shaw led the Wolverines with a pair of hits, both singles, while Tomasso had a double and Bailey produced a hit and an RBI. Welles had the other RBI for Waverly.
The Wolverines move to 12-1 on the year with two more matchups against the Storm to round out the week.
“We need to lock in now,” McDuffee said. “We have to start locking in at practice — let’s get back to our full capabilities, because this is the kind of pitching we’re gonna be seeing at sectionals. Good pitching beats good hitting every single time.”
