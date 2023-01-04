TIOGA CENTER — Played in the band box that is the Tioga Middle School gym because the high school gym wasn’t available, visiting Candor’s girls held off Tioga, topping the home squad 40-39 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference contest.
“They played hard the whole game,” said Tioga Head Coach Stephanie Hills.
Tioga took a 15-7 first period lead but Candor’s Malley Heidl netted six of her eight points in the second quarter to lead the visitors to a 27-25 halftime lead.
One factor for both teams was turnovers. Candor had more unforced errors but also logged six steals in the period.
“Turnovers are always a struggle for us,” said Hills of her very young team (in basketball years, anyway) that has just one senior listed on the roster.
Tioga again won the third quarter with Kyra Bailey and Elyse Haney connecting at the end of the third period to give the Tigers a 37-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But Candor’s Nicola Soper had six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter — all of her team’s points in the final frame — as the Indians pulled ahead. Tioga had a good look in the final second.
“We had one catch and shoot but the shot wouldn’t fall,” said Hills
Reese Howey finished with 12 points for Tioga and Haney finished with 11 points with Lily Mesler adding eight.
Emmi Makie led Candor with 15 points.
Tioga will host Southern Cayuga (3-2) on Thursday.
