Pink envelopes getting the pink slip
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s pink envelopes used for applying for and doling out antlerless deer licenses to hunters are about to get the pink slip
Legislation allowing hunters to apply for doe licenses online has been approved by the state Senate and Assembly and was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The bill essentially ends the Keystone State’s archaic system whereby county treasurers handled doe license applications and allocation. Instead, hunters next year will be able to secure their tags when they apply for their license at issuing agents or online.
The bill had long been supported by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which said passage “will greatly improve the customer service we provide.”
Sportsmen’s groups representing tens of thousands of outdoorsmen and women across Pennsylvania also offered their support for the legislation.
Piatts receive writing awards
SAYRE, Pa. — Morning Times and Daily Review outdoors columnist Steve Piatt and his wife Paula recently picked up awards in the New York State Outdoor Writers Association’s annual Excellence in Craft competition.
Steve Piatt won first place in the newspaper column category for his piece, “Dreaming of the ’Dacks,” which appeared in both the Times and Review last August.
Paula Piatt won second place in the newspaper feature category for a piece titled, “Is Professional Training Necessary for a Well-Oiled Canine Machine?” That feature appeared in Outdoor News Publications’ seven state newspapers, including Pennsylvania and New York Outdoor News.
Vermont hunters harvest 51 moose
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont hunters harvested 51 moose during the state’s Oct. 1-7 archery season and Oct. 15-20 regular season, fish and wildlife officials reported.
The lottery hunt – 100 permits were issued this season – took place in northeastern Vermont and was designed to reduce moose hunters in an effort to limit the negative impact of winter ticks.
Of the 100 permits available, 94 were issued by lottery, to which over 5,500 hunters applied. The department reserves the first five lottery permits for Vermont military veterans. Three non-lottery permits are reserved for persons with life-threatening illnesses, and three more are auctioned as a fundraiser for conservation.
A state study showed chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in northeastern Vermont to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves in the study survived their first winter.
