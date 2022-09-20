CHENANGO VALLEY – The Athens and Spencer-Van Etten boys cross country teams competed at the McDaniel Baxter Cross Country Invitational on Saturday while the Waverly, Athens, and SVEC girls also competed.
For the boys, SVEC would take seventh place with a team score of 218 while Athens took eighth with a score of 227.
SVEC was led by Johnathon Garrison who claimed 17th place with a time of 15:04.
SVEC had Brian Belanger (15:48) take 35th, Nathan Gillette (15:52) finish 38th, Wyatt Stouffer (17:31) in 79th, Matthew Finch (17:19) in 80th, Eddie Roxford (17:31) in 83rd, Gage Maxwell (19:14) in 121st, and Jayden Stone (20:18) in 134th to round out the Eagles runners.
Athens would get a strong day from Ethan Hicks, who just nearly missed the top-ten, finishing in 11th place with a time of 14:44.
Ethan Denlinger (15:49) finished in 36th, Nate Prickitt (16:30) in 59th, Pierce Oldroyd (19:43) took 128th, and Andrew DeForest (20:45) finished in 140th.
The girls would be led by Athens, who took fourth place as a team and got another stellar outing from sophomore Sara Bronson, who finished in fifth place with a time of 16:54.
Emma Bronson (18:14) would follow for the Wildcats in 12th place, Thea Bentley (18:43) in 19th place, Emily Henderson (20:59) in 50th, Abby Prickitt (22:12) in 73rd, and Olivia Cheresnowsky (22:25) in 77th.
Waverly would finish in seventh place as a team paced by Elizabeth Vaughn in 11th place with a time of 18:01.
They would place two more in the top 20 with Mackenzie Chamberlain (18:32) taking 16th and Harper Minaker (18:49) taking 20th.
Waverly would also get a 79th place finish from Hayley Davenport (22:35) and a 91st place finish from Allison Barret (24:26) during the invite.
SVEC would take eighth as a team with sophomore Isabella Matisco leading the pack with a 24th-place finish with a time of 19:06.
Kristin Baker (20:31) would finish next in 42nd, Kirsten Garrison (20:31) right behind in 43rd, Olivia Secondo (21:19) took 58th, Ashley Ellison (22:03) finished in 70th and Gwen Shaw (22:14) claimed 75th.
