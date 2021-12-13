TIOGA– The Tioga wrestling team is not at 100 percent yet due to the football team’s run to the state title. On Saturday, they hosted their annual Sgt. Justin Rogers Memorial Tournament with many of the football players still not in the starting lineup.
The Tigers had no first place finishers, but produced second-place finishers in the tournament.
Those finishing as the runner-up in their respective weight classes were Mason Welch, Donovan Smith, Tyler Roe and Trent Browne.
As a team, the Tigers finished in third place behind Shoreham-Wading River from Long Island and Gouverneur from section 10 respectively.
At 132 at 138, Welch and Roe lost in the finals. Welch dropped a 6-3 decision to Tristan Petretti of S-WR. Roe fell to Gouverneur’s Trayton Tupper in another decision in the finals by a score of 8-4.
In the heavier weight classes of 152 and 172, Smith and Browne also earned finals trips. Smith won his first three matches, but fell to Vandavian Way from Gouverneur as well. Browne’s run was stopped short when he had to forfeit the match to Steve Paugh of Windsor.
Finishing the day in third for the Tigers were eighth grader Jayden Duncanson, Emily Sindoni, John Woodcock, and Josh Snell.
Tioga will rest for another week before another tournament next Saturday. They will travel to Burnt Hills in Section II for the Lee Van Slyke Memorial Duals.
