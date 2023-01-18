WAVERLY — Joey Tomasso dropped four three-pointers and had 13 first quarter points to lead Waverly to a 78-41 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win over Newark Valley Tuesday night.
“We played really well tonight,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “We played with an edge, with a little bit more fire tonight and a little more intensity and we got after it. That’s what I like to see out of this basketball team.”
Tomasso — who finished with 29 points and Jay Pipher, who had 21 — led Waverly to a 25-9 lead after a quarter.
“I’m very pleased with the play of Jay Pipher (tonight),” said Judson. “He had a great game.”
Newark Valley got to within 12 points after Dan Pirger and Dan Truesdail connected from the field. There would be no comeback though, as Tomasso, Pipher and Isaiah Bretz combined on a 13-0 run to make it a 38-13 game.
The Wolverines extended their lead to 43-17 at the half and led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter. A quick burst to start the fourth quarter made it a 31-point game and the Wolverines eased home from there.
“We’ve been playing a lot of basketball games in not many days. It was nice to see the effort that these guys showed after playing that many days in a short amount of time,” said Judson. “We’re still undefeated in our league and still have a three-game lead over Notre Dame in our division. Things are going well, but we got better tonight and that was the most important thing.”
Tomasso added six rebounds and three steals to his point total, and Pipher had eight assists. Jake VanHouten notched eight points, packaging seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and Bretz had seven points and five rebounds.
Payton Fravel, Hogan Shaw and Tom Morley had three points each for the Wolverines with Jon Searles and Nate DeLill added two points each.
Pirger and Joe Rombach finished with 11 points each and Landon Spoonhower had 10 points for Newark Valley.
Monday
Wellsville 55, Waverly 53
KEUKA PARK — The Waverly Wolverines raced out to a double digit lead over Wellsville on Monday, but they couldn’t hold on in a non-league loss.
Waverly led 20-9 after the opening quarter, but Wellsville cut the lead to 30-25 by the time halftime began.
Wellsville went on a run in the third quarter to take a 44-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Waverly battled back, but the Wolverines would come up just short.
Joey Tomasso led Waverly with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists. Nate DeLill had 10 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Jake VanHouten chipped in five points and five boards.
Hogan Shaw added five points for the Wolverines.
Waverly would also get eight rebounds from Jake Benjamin and four rebounds from Isaiah Bretz.
Wellsville was led by big men Logan Dunbar, who stands at 6-foot-5 and JJ Howard, who is 6-4, and combined for 34 points and 22 rebounds.
