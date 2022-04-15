ATHENS — North Penn-Mansfield’s Tigers looked like they had Athens covered Thursday. The visiting nine plated three runs in the first and after the top of the sixth had a 5-0 lead. Then Athens rallied for five big runs in the sixth and outscored NPM 2-1 in the eighth inning to post an improbable 7-6 Northern Tier League win.
Jaren Glisson started the big sixth-inning rally with a simple single and JJ Babcock followed suit. Lukas Kraft added a base knock to load the sacks and Carson Smith sent Glisson home with the first Athens run of the day. Smith reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Babcock at third, but the Wildcats were just getting started.
Tucker Brown sent pinch runner Troy Rosenbloom home and Karter Rude followed with an RBI double to left. Brown scored on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Nichols and the rally was completed on an RBI single by Cameron Sullivan.
The game stayed tied through the seventh, but NP/M rallied again in the eighth. With two out, Alex Davis launched a double, went to third on an error and scored on a Cooper Shaw single.
Needing a run the keep the game going, Athens ended it with two in the bottom of the inning.
Brown led off with a base hit and Rude clubbed his second double of the game to put the winning run in scoring position. After an intentional walk to Nichols gave the Tigers a force at any bag, Sullivan thwarted the ploy by launching a two-run single to right to end the game in walk-off fashion.
The Tigers opened the game with a three-run barrage. Leadoff batter Cameron Fabian and Hunter Thompson opened with back-to-back singles. An error off the bat of Derek Litzelman loaded the bases for Karson Dominick, who laced an RBI single to right.Thompson scored on an RBI ground out by Davis and Cameron Shaw added an RBI single.
In all, the teams combined for 28 hits with Athens collecting 15 of them. Rude led the onslaught, adding two singles to his doubles with two runs and one RBI; Brown had three singles with one RBI and two runs; Sullivan had two hits and three RBI; Glisson had two hits and a run; and Kraft had two hits with pinch runner Rosenbloom scoring a run.
Also for Athens, Nichols had a single and one RBI and Dylan Merritt, on to run for Smith, scored a run.
Kraft started on the hill for Athens, allowing five runs, just two earned, on 10 hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Sullivan came on in the sixth and allowed three hits, two walks and one unearned run with five strikeouts.
Mansfield was led by Davis, who had a single, a double, two RBI and a run. Fabian and Thompson had two singles and a run each and Cameron Shaw had two hits and three RBI.
Cooper Shaw started for NP/M and allowed no hits and no walks with one strikeout in five innings. Dominick gave up five runs, four earned, on five hits and a walk. Fabian took the loss, going 1 2/3 innings with five hits, a walk and two earned runs allowed.
Sayre 7, Cowanesque Valley 3
WESTFIELD — The visiting Sayre Redskins scored three in the fifth to break open a 2-1 game as they picked up a 7-3 win on Thursday.
Brayden Horton led the way for Sayre as he smacked a solo shot in the Redskins’ big fifth inning and added a double in the first.
Kannon VanDuzer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Redskins, who also got a single and double from Jackson Hubbard and two singles and two runs scored from David Northrup.
Josh Arnold, Dom Fabbri and Oakley Gorman all had one hit and one RBI for Sayre.
Sayre handed the ball to Northrup to start the game and he went four innings and gave up just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Fabbri went the rest of the way with two runs allowed on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Sayre will host rival Athens at noon on Saturday.
Montoursville 3, Waverly 1
MONTOURSVILLE — Waverly scored first but the Warriors battled back for the win in a nonleague game on Thursday.
Waverly’s run came in the fifth inning. Caden Hollywood opened the inning by getting plunked. After an out, Hollywood went to third on a single by Brennan Traub and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brady Blauvelt.
Montoursville tied it in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the sixth to provide the final margin.
Both teams finished with just four hits. Jay Pipher, Tom Hand and Bryce Bailey had a single each for Waverly.
Pipher took the hard-luck loss, allowing two runs, one earned on four hits and four walks spread across five innings with six strikeouts. Joey Tomasso finished out the last inning of the game, giving up one earned run with no hits, three walks and a hit batsman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.