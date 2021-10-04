SAYRE – With the temperature at a balmy seventy-five degrees, the Indian Summer agreed with the Redskins as they burned the Huntington Bearcats with a 39-6 final score. The Redskins gained 300 yards of total offense, while their stingy defense held the Bearcats to just 35 yards of total offense in the first half, and they coasted to the win.
“It definitely feels good,” said Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman of the offensive show, especially noting the 42-8 loss to Muncy the week before. “We needed to rebound, so I’m glad they responded. I was happy with them.”
Sayre struck first with a four-play drive on their second possession. The Redskins relied on big plays all day with two in this series coming with Horton spotting Kaden Bennett for a 40-yard pass play and ended with an impressive 13-yard run by David Northrup. Aiden Ennis added the extra point.
After a punt from the Bearcats, the Redskins powdered the ball on the ground with hard runs of 15 and 6 yards. Northrup added a gain of 17 yards, breaking tackles along the home sideline, to the fifteen. Horton then called his own number and dodged through the defense for score and a 13-0 lead.
Following a sack of Huntington’s freshman quarterback Eric Mykut by Donovan Wynn and a surge of Redskins, the Bearcats punted.
Sayre used a big play again. Horton tossed a short pass to Glenn Romberger, who broke tackles at midfield and raced to the 17 for a 55-yard gain. Jake Bennett ripped a 15-yard run to move the ball to the five. Jake Bennett took the rock on the next play and plowed over through the line for the score. 19-0.
The Redskins rode the wave and scored again before the half.
Horton tossed a 50-yard score to Josh Arnold, only to have the play called back on a penalty. Undaunted, Horton went to the air on the very next play for a 41-yard touchdown strike to Luke Horton, who caught the ball in stride and glided into the endzone for a 25-0 halftime lead.
Huntington started the second half with a big play. Mykut flipped a screen to Collin Claar, who cut through the defense for a 26-yard gain. A roughing the passer call tacked on another 15 yards to the Redskins’ 27-yard line. And that’s where the Sayre defense buried the Bearcats, who failed to convert on fourth-and-ten at the 27.
On Sayre’s next possession, Garrity fumbled and Gunner Singleton recovered at the Redskins’ 35-yard line.
Again, the home team defense beached the Bearcats allowing only one big play – a 20-yard pass from Myrut – but then went backwards against the Redskins’ tough barrier and gave up the ball on Sayre’s 21.
Garrity ran hard again, through would-be tacklers on runs of 11 and 36 yards. Bennett added a gutty run of 12 yards. Brayden Horton boogied for 15 yards before Garrity scored from the two. Bennett bobbled the placement on the kick, but scooped up the ball and ran it in for the conversion and a 33-0 lead.
The Redskins only needed a single play to score on the ensuing possession. Horton had a little pitch-and-catch with Jackson Hubbard on a 69-yard score. The Bearcats blocked the PAT.
Huntington dodged the shutout when Jack Foster stepped into the passing lanes on a Horton pass in the game’s waning minutes. He raced 82 yards for the game’s final score: 39-6.
Zack Garrity sparked Sayre with 88 yards rushing on nine carries while Northrup added to Sayre’s balanced ground game with 54 yards and Jake Bennett added 46 more.
Brayden Horton managed the air show with 229 passing yards. The Redskins also had three receivers with over fifty yards receiving: Glenn Romberger, Luke Horton, and Jackson Hubbard.
Sayre hosts Troy next week at the Lockhart Street Bowl, which won’t be a day at the beach.
“You know what they do,” Gorman said of the Trojans. “They’re going to run the ball. You know they are going to pound it, pound it, pound it. So, you just get ready to deal with that big line and their running attack. It’s kind of a bring-your-lunchbox kind of week and get ready for some power football.”
