SAYRE — Sayre topped Towanda 14-6 in a Legion Baseball game on Monday night.
Jake Burgess opened the game for Sayre with a single and Jackson Hubbard was hit by a pitch. That brought up Luke Horton, who hit an RBI double to put Sayre up 1-0.
Later in the inning, Joey VanAllen drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Hogan Shaw then grounded into a fielder’s choice that resulted in no outs and allowed all three runs to score.
Shaw stole second and took third on a passed ball before scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 5-0.
Kannon VanDuzer made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the second inning, and Karter Green added another run with an RBI single in the third.
Towanda got on the board in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single off the bat of Dawson Butts.
Gianna Assante added another RBI single with two outs, and Jack Wheaton drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 7-3.
Sayre added another run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Will Crossett, and Towanda scored in the top of the fifth when Alex Bowman scored on an error off the bat of Butts to make it an 8-4 game.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sayre rapped out six hits — including an RBI double by Hubbard — and scored four runs to extend the lead to eight runs.
Towanda scored two more runs in the top of the sixth to pull back within six runs, but Sayre got both back in the bottom of the frame.
Ten different Sayre batters recorded hits for a total of 13 in the game.
Horton led Sayre with three hits and two RBI. Hubbard added two hits with an RBI and scored four runs.
Assante, Butts and Chase Parker all had one hit and one RBI for Towanda.
Wyalusing 13, Athens 3
WYALUSING — A three-hit, five-RBI game by Kevin Vandemark led Wyalusing past Athens 13-3 in Legion Baseball action on Monday evening.
Trehnon Hugo led off the first inning with a double, and Wyalusing jumped ahead on an RBI double by Nick Vanderpool Jr. Bob English drove in Vanderpool with another RBI double to make the score 2-0.
Vanderpool added another RBI with a single in the second, and later scored on an RBI single by Vandemark.
Kenny Mapes tacked on an RBI single and Hunter House drove in two more runs with a double to put Wyalusing ahead 7-0.
In the third inning, Vandemark added two more RBI with a single to make it 9-0.
Athens got on the board in the top of the fourth with a two-RBI single by Jack Cheresnowsky.
Carson Smith followed with an RBI single to make it a 9-3 game.
Vandemark hit another double in the fifth inning to bring his RBI total to five. He later scored on a wild pitch, and Mapes hit an RBI single to give Wyalusing its 13th run.
Mapes and English joined Vandemark with three hits on the night.
Hugo added two hits and scored four runs, while Vanderpool added two hits and two RBI for Wyalusing.
Hugo was also the winning pitcher. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out nine in the mercy-rule shortened game.
Cheresnowsky led Athens with two RBI and one hit. Smith had one hit with one RBI, and Matthias Welles added one hit.
